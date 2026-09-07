The touchscreen controls almost all the 3 Series’ functionality and BMW says it’s taken care to ensure the most frequently used features are always readily available on ‘level one’ of the menu system. At the base, you’ll find a row of static climate controls, either side of the shortcut toggles for things like music, navigation, phone, driving modes and car settings. The responsiveness to inputs on the screen is fantastic; we never experienced a need to double tap, and loading times between the menus is instant, too.

It’s not perfect, though. There’s nothing to rest your hand on underneath the screen, so you’re reliant on the car’s ride to ensure you’re accurate with the touchscreen. Also the screen varies between left-hand drive and right-hand drive cars, angled to the driver in either one. Strangely, we’d prefer it if the left-hand-drive screen was fitted to right-hand-drive cars, because shortcut toggles for the likes of the speed limit warning and lane keep assist features are otherwise obstructed by the steering wheel.

The operating system for the latest iDrive does take a while to get your head around, though. It would take an extremely tech-savvy driver to simply hop in the 3 Series for the first time, and adjust the settings to their liking on the move. Despite the odd shape of the screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – which are designed for rectangular displays – are incorporated well, with those climate controls and driver assist shortcuts still on show.

As for the rest of the cabin, the overall quality is as expected of a 3 Series. It’s not overly luxurious, but pretty much every surface has a premium touch with plenty of design flourishes to mark it out from its compact executive rivals. There are some elements we’re not sure about – for example, the seat adjustment buttons on the door should be on the side of the seats themselves for the sake of ergonomics. And compared to the classic steering wheel designs of BMWs of the past, the new options are a little fussy. But the crystal start button and volume knob clearly influenced by the iX, the aerated fabric upholstery and the frameless rear view mirror are all classy touches.