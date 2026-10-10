BMW M3 Touring vs Audi RS 5 Avant: the ultimate fast estates go head-to-head
Plug-in hybrid Audi takes on pure-petrol BMW for bragging rights
Performance car fans tend to have a penchant for fast estates. The likes of Subaru, Volvo, Nissan and Volkswagen have all dabbled with the formula, but the German big three of Mercedes, Audi and BMW have made it a niche of their own.
Arguably it’s Audi that created the fast estate template when it unveiled the Porsche-developed RS 2 Avant, and it has continued to push the envelope of what a rapid load-lugger can do. The RS 4 Avant consistently increased performance, but now the freshly minted RS 5 Avant is here, complete with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s designed to deliver efficiency and more power and tech than ever.
To find out how this new model stacks up, we’ve lined it up against one of our favourite fast estate cars, the BMW M3 Touring. The M3 achieved legendary status with its motorsport exploits, but it was only ever offered as a saloon, coupé or convertible (later as the M4). That changed when the current G80 version arrived, because it has been joined by the G1 Touring model. As with the RS 5, four-wheel drive is standard, but there’s no hybrid trickery, just pure power from BMW’s twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.
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Audi RS 5 Avant
|Model:
|Audi RS 5 Avant Launch Edition
|Price:
|£91,300
|Powertrain:
|V6 petrol PHEV, 630bhp
|0-62mph:
|3.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|33.0mpg
|Official range:
|334 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
When the Audi A4 was replaced by the A5, it meant the end of the line for the RS 4 Avant, while the RS 5 Coupé and Sportback models that used the RS 4’s powertrain were also discontinued.
In their place comes the RS 5 in Saloon and Avant guises. They use the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 as the old RS 4, but it’s now part of a plug-in hybrid system. Prices start at £89,400 for the Saloon and £91,300 for the Avant, with Carbon Black, Vorsprung and Launch Edition variants available.
Tester’s notes
We’ve become used to fake engine sounds being piped into the speakers of an EV – it’s one way of filling the void created by the lack of a tuneful petrol engine – but when a car such as the RS 5 turns to such trickery, it makes me wonder where we’ve gone wrong.
The engine sounds from the speakers aren’t particularly thrilling, but are needed to compensate firstly for the lack of noise when the car is running on electric power alone, and then for the relatively distant noise the V6 makes once it fires up. The BMW M3 sounds far more exciting.
The all-black interior theme can be given a lift by adding a panoramic glass roof. It’s part of the RS Technology Pack (£4,195) that also adds a Bang & Olufsen sound system with an 810-watt amplifier and 16 speakers, including extra ones in the front seat headrests.
The panoramic glass has switchable sections so you can change it from opaque to translucent at the press of a button, or there’s a stepped option that alternates between the two. It’s a useful addition that helps the cabin feel less claustrophobic.
BMW M3 Touring
|Model:
|BMW M3 Touring Competition
|Price:
|£93,755
|Powertrain:
|Six-cylinder petrol, 523bhp
|0-62mph:
|3.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|25.2mpg
|Official range:
|327 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
While four and eight-cylinder engines have powered the M3 in the past, the current version comes with an in-line six – a configuration that BMW has become synonymous with. It has twin-turbos like the Audi, but none of the hybrid tech.
In Touring guise, the M3 is fitted with xDrive four-wheel drive as standard and an eight-speed automatic gearbox to help get power to the road. There’s just one version on offer that starts at £93,755, which is £2,400 more than the M3 saloon.
Tester’s notes
The most expensive option that can be added to the M3 Touring is the M Race Track Pack, which costs £15,275. Upgrades include the addition of carbon-ceramic brakes that are resistant to fade after very hard use, while the interior features carbon-fibre dashboard trim and a pair of lightweight bucket seats.
The top speed is also raised to 174mph, but perhaps more important is the inclusion of a voucher that entitles the owner to an intensive BMW M driving course.
The BMW M3 has a history forged in motorsport, but when it was beating all comers in touring cars, an estate version wasn’t considered. Things have come full circle, because while the current M3 Touring wasn’t intended for racing, it didn’t stop BMW from building a competition version.
Called the M3 Touring 24H, the racing version uses the same running gear as the race-proven M4 GT3 Evo coupé, and as the name suggests, it’s designed for endurance racing. It finished fifth in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May.
Head-to-head
On the road
While the Audi RS 5 is fast and has plenty of grip, the PHEV powertrain puts you at a distance from the driving experience. You need a fully charged battery to make the most of it, too, otherwise it feels disjointed.
The M3 is far more engaging, with a rear-biased 4WD system, a more vocal powertrain and instant responses. The significant 500kg weight saving it has over the Audi boosts its dynamics, too.
Tech highlights
There are three dashboard screens in the RS 5, including a 10.9-inch display for the passenger that replicates most of the main screen’s functions. It also uses clever tech so that the driver can’t be distracted by it.
In the M3, the curved display has a high resolution and crisp graphics, and while the tech isn’t the newest in BMW’s line-up, it does mean you get a user-friendly iDrive controller to navigate the menus.
Price and running
Neither car is cheap to buy, while the Audi’s plug-in powertrain is only really of benefit to company-car users, who will face bills that are around a third of the BMW’s.
The onus is on RS 5 owners to keep the battery charged: not only does it boost performance, it makes up for the car’s smaller fuel tank. While the RS 5 was more efficient on test due to its electric drive, the M3 wasn’t far behind for range.
Practicality
Buyers looking for a fast estate car with a useful amount of luggage space are short-changed by the RS 5 Avant. There’s a hatchback-rivalling capacity of 361 litres, compared with 500 litres in the M3 Touring.
The BMW’s boot is usefully square and separately opening tailgate glass allows you to load lighter items in tighter spots. One thing the BMW can’t do is tow; the RS 5 has a 1.9-tonne hauling capacity.
Safety
Audi offers preset drive modes, including RS settings that deactivate some of the electronic controls. For RS Torque Rear, which sends up to 80 per cent of power to the back wheels, the digital display recommends limiting it to on-track use only.
The BMW has a rear-biased four-wheel- drive set-up that can be disengaged completely to send 100 per cent of the engine’s power to the back wheels.
Ownership
Running costs will be pricey for both cars, while warranty coverage is only average for high-performance cars from premium brands. At least roadside assistance lasts for the same three-year period as the warranty.
The cars on which the RS 5 and M3 are based both earned five-star Euro NCAP ratings, although the BMW was tested in 2019 so its rating has now expired and isn’t directly comparable with the Audi’s.
Verdict
Winner: BMW M3 Touring
It’s going to be replaced by a new electrified model in the near future, but for now the M3 maintains its status as the best performance executive that you can buy. No other rival manages to deliver the same mix of firepower, handling and everyday usability.
That six-cylinder engine is an all-time great, with a rear-biased power delivery that delivers huge fun, and a soundtrack that makes you feel connected to the car. The Touring model simply builds on all these strengths by offering excellent practicality without compromising the driving experience in any way.
Runner-up: Audi RS 5 Avant
The RS 5 maintains Audi tradition by delivering searing performance in a premium package that’s accessible and user-friendly. However, the arrival of the PHEV powertrain doesn’t really do anything to improve on these traits, while the Avant isn’t as practical as its RS 4 predecessor, let alone its rivals.
Although the RS 5 is a fast and accomplished all-rounder, the disjointed feel of its power delivery takes away a selling point that’s so ably demonstrated by the M3: that a wonderful engine turns an impressively fast car into an all-time great.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Audi RS 5 Avant Launch Edition
|BMW M3 Touring Competition
|Price from/price of our choice
|£91,300/£98,385
|£93,755/£93,755
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|V6/2,894cc
|6cyl in-line/2,993cc
|Power
|630bhp
|523bhp
|Torque
|825Nm
|650Nm
|Transmission
|8-speed auto/4WD
|8-speed auto/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|3.6 seconds/155mph
|3.6 seconds/155mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|46 litres/25.9kWh
|59 litres/N/A
|MPG (on test/official)
|33.0/68.9mpg
|25.2/26.9mpg
|Total range
|334 miles
|327 miles
|All-electric range
|49 miles
|N/A
|CO2
|94g/km
|241g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,896/2,903mm
|4,801/2,857mm
|Width/height
|1,952/1,446mm
|1,903/1,446mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|361/1,302 litres
|500/1,510 litres
|Kerbweight/payload
|2,370/555kg
|1,865/505kg
|Towing weight
|1,900kg
|N/A
|Turning circle
|12.9 metres
|12.6 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£43,388/44.1%
|£45,284/48.3%
|Depreciation
|£54,997
|£48,471
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|48/£982/£640
|43/£845/£640
|Three-year service cost
|POA
|POA
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,959/£3,919
|£6,575/£13,150
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£2,391
|£3,132
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (unlimited)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|Up to £2,499 (5yrs/90k)
|Insurance based, POA
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|23rd
|5th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|87/88/78/77/5_ (2024)
|97/87/87/76/5_ (2019, exp.)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£750-£4,500/21 inches
|£875-£4,385/19 & 20 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Nappa leather/yes
|Leather/yes
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Heated & vented/yes
|Yes/£250
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|14.5 inches/11.9 inches
|14.9 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Four-zone/no
|Two-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Audi RS 5 Avant
Panoramic glass (£2,210) brightens the cabin, while forged alloy wheels cost £2,650 extra. A Nappa-leather upgrade that adds more red stitching costs £1,800, while Audi will paint the RS 5 in any colour you like for £4,500.
BMW M3 Touring
£4,385 for paint is excessive, but there are some super colours. The Alcantara steering wheel (£450) will be great to hold, but £250 for a heated wheel seems stingy. The M Race pack (£15,275) is worth it for track-day drivers.
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