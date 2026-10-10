BMW M3 Touring vs Audi RS 5 Avant: the ultimate fast estates go head-to-head

Performance car fans tend to have a penchant for fast estates. The likes of Subaru, Volvo, Nissan and Volkswagen have all dabbled with the formula, but the German big three of Mercedes, Audi and BMW have made it a niche of their own.

Arguably it’s Audi that created the fast estate template when it unveiled the Porsche-developed RS 2 Avant, and it has continued to push the envelope of what a rapid load-lugger can do. The RS 4 Avant consistently increased performance, but now the freshly minted RS 5 Avant is here, complete with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s designed to deliver efficiency and more power and tech than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To find out how this new model stacks up, we’ve lined it up against one of our favourite fast estate cars, the BMW M3 Touring. The M3 achieved legendary status with its motorsport exploits, but it was only ever offered as a saloon, coupé or convertible (later as the M4). That changed when the current G80 version arrived, because it has been joined by the G1 Touring model. As with the RS 5, four-wheel drive is standard, but there’s no hybrid trickery, just pure power from BMW’s twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.