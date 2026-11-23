Volkswagen is preparing to install a brand new engine in its flagship Golf R with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that’ll power a small electrically driven supercharger alongside a new turbo.

Reinhold Ivenz, Volkswagen’s head of R, told Auto Express at the launch of the T-Roc R: “So Golf R will also change in the middle of next year with Euro 7 [emissions regulations]. It’s progress because we have more power from zero [rpm], and thanks to dynamic start, it’s [also] quicker than the old version.”

This change will be implemented on the new variant of VW’s iconic ‘EA888’ four-cylinder engine that was revealed under the bonnet of the latest T-Roc R. This ‘evo5’ version shares a 2.0-litre capacity and single turbo layout with the old engine, but features a raft of new technology that allows it to pass the tough new Euro 7 emissions regulations, which will need to be adhered to by the end of 2027.

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New elements include a 48-volt mild hybrid system that powers a starter motor generator that takes the place of a traditional alternator and starter motor. However, it is also then able to power a small electrically driven supercharger – similar in practice to those found in high-end six-cylinder AMG engines – which will help improve engine response and produce more torque at low engine speeds. Building further on this is a new variable geometry turbocharger.