Volkswagen Golf R to adopt new engine with electric supercharger in 2027
Hot Golf R will meet Euro 7 regulations next year thanks to new engine set-up that will feel faster than ever
Volkswagen is preparing to install a brand new engine in its flagship Golf R with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that’ll power a small electrically driven supercharger alongside a new turbo.
Reinhold Ivenz, Volkswagen’s head of R, told Auto Express at the launch of the T-Roc R: “So Golf R will also change in the middle of next year with Euro 7 [emissions regulations]. It’s progress because we have more power from zero [rpm], and thanks to dynamic start, it’s [also] quicker than the old version.”
This change will be implemented on the new variant of VW’s iconic ‘EA888’ four-cylinder engine that was revealed under the bonnet of the latest T-Roc R. This ‘evo5’ version shares a 2.0-litre capacity and single turbo layout with the old engine, but features a raft of new technology that allows it to pass the tough new Euro 7 emissions regulations, which will need to be adhered to by the end of 2027.
New elements include a 48-volt mild hybrid system that powers a starter motor generator that takes the place of a traditional alternator and starter motor. However, it is also then able to power a small electrically driven supercharger – similar in practice to those found in high-end six-cylinder AMG engines – which will help improve engine response and produce more torque at low engine speeds. Building further on this is a new variable geometry turbocharger.
In the new T-Roc R, this set-up produces 328bhp and 420Nm of torque. This is the same as the current Golf R; however, the benefits, beyond a reduction in emissions and fuel consumption, are that those figures are available lower down the rev range. This will make the engine feel faster than it does presently, and could also yield an improvement on paper to today’s 4.8-second 0-62mph time.
This engine will be connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. However, we expect the torque-vectoring rear differential to be given the same fresh software as in the new T-Roc R, giving the new Golf even more dynamic handling characteristics.
While the specifics of when we’ll see the new engine have yet to be confirmed, it will have to be implemented by the end of 2027 in order to remain compliant with the Euro 7 deadline. VW is also quite partial to an anniversary limited edition, and given that 2027 will mark 25 years of the R sub-brand, we also expect to see the introduction of a special celebratory Golf R alongside the updated series-production model.
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