New Volkswagen T-Roc R combines hot hatch fun with SUV flavour
More than just an old powertrain in a new body, the latest T-Roc R is VW’s new future-proofed hot hatchback
This is the new Volkswagen T-Roc R, a fresh high-performance variant of VW’s second-generation small SUV. Like before, the T-Roc R aims to offer the performance and driver engagement of a hot hatchback with the extra practicality of a slightly larger body, but this time around it’s leading VW’s charge of new performance tech, rather than simply applying what’s already available in other models. Pricing in the UK has yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to cost from about £47,000, or around that of a well specified Golf R.
Fundamentally, the latest T-Roc is still based on the MQB platform as employed by the previous model. However, as part of its ‘evo’ makeover it now packs some fresh and more serious hardware.
Under the bonnet is a new ‘evo5’ variant of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. For the first time in an R model, VW has integrated a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system that helps the engine pass tough new Euro 7 emissions regulations.
It’s not just designed to comply with the latest legislation, though, because VW has also fitted an electrically driven supercharger to the engine, in addition to a new variable-geometry turbocharger. Together, this technology will significantly improve the engine’s responsiveness, building torque more robustly at low rpm or under partial loads.
How powerful is the new Volkswagen T-Roc R?
Peak power and torque are the same as before, at 328bhp and 420Nm; however, that latter figure is now available across a much wider bandwidth, hitting its peak at just 1,900rpm. So while the five-second 0-62mph time isn’t head and shoulders above that of the previous generation, the new R should feel faster more of the time.
Volkswagen has also engineered some theatrics with a new ‘Motorsport start’ function. When activated, it’ll flare the revs and pop the exhaust on start-up – just like your favourite supercars.
For the first time in a T-Roc, VW has also fitted its torque-vectoring rear differential. Now called the R-Performance differential, it’s capable of sending power to the outside wheel in order to help the car turn in, or even over-speed it in certain modes to initiate a subtle drift. This is the same hardware that we’ve seen on the Golf R and high-performance Audis, but it features a new and more sophisticated software package that controls it.
The chassis has also been thoroughly re-engineered with new suspension geometry that comes as standard with VW’s adaptive dampers. These are also new, and come with a greater bandwidth between firm and soft, according to the firm’s engineers. VW has also stiffened the suspension’s mounting points, fitted thicker anti-roll bars and given the springs higher spring rates. All of this, plus changes to the progressive steering and a more intelligent vehicle dynamics controller should make this the most capable and entertaining T-Roc R yet.
These new features are all controlled through a range of drive modes. In addition to the usual spread of Normal, Sport and Eco is a full-house R setting, and a couple of specialised options including ‘Drift’ programme, and a ‘Special’ mode that’s set up for the very precise demands of the Nürburgring – this setting also often suits bumpy and challenging British B-roads.
Two wheel sizes are available. The standard set-up is a 19-inch wheel and tyre package, with the option to upsize to a set of 20-inch forged rims. In both cases, the T-Roc R has bigger brakes than standard, marked out by contrasting blue calipers.
Volkswagen’s typically subtle styling treatments remain for the R, with a reprofiled front bumper, rear diffuser and quad exhaust outlets; VW also offers a meatier Akrapovič system with larger exhaust tips. There’s also some unique badging and tinted rear-light clusters, and there’s also a branded engine cover under the bonnet.
What does the VW T-Roc R look like inside?
Inside, the T-Roc R builds on the improvements seen on lesser models. This includes the adoption of VW’s latest digital interfaces, which pack far more features into larger displays.
Specific to the R model is a range of performance screens which show all sorts of technical data, as well as a matching blue interface for the dial packs. VW has also fitted a MagSafe wireless charger and a new R-specific steering wheel with an obligatory ‘R’ button for quick access to its high-performance driver mode.
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