Volkswagen has also engineered some theatrics with a new ‘Motorsport start’ function. When activated, it’ll flare the revs and pop the exhaust on start-up – just like your favourite supercars.

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For the first time in a T-Roc, VW has also fitted its torque-vectoring rear differential. Now called the R-Performance differential, it’s capable of sending power to the outside wheel in order to help the car turn in, or even over-speed it in certain modes to initiate a subtle drift. This is the same hardware that we’ve seen on the Golf R and high-performance Audis, but it features a new and more sophisticated software package that controls it.

The chassis has also been thoroughly re-engineered with new suspension geometry that comes as standard with VW’s adaptive dampers. These are also new, and come with a greater bandwidth between firm and soft, according to the firm’s engineers. VW has also stiffened the suspension’s mounting points, fitted thicker anti-roll bars and given the springs higher spring rates. All of this, plus changes to the progressive steering and a more intelligent vehicle dynamics controller should make this the most capable and entertaining T-Roc R yet.

These new features are all controlled through a range of drive modes. In addition to the usual spread of Normal, Sport and Eco is a full-house R setting, and a couple of specialised options including ‘Drift’ programme, and a ‘Special’ mode that’s set up for the very precise demands of the Nürburgring – this setting also often suits bumpy and challenging British B-roads.

Two wheel sizes are available. The standard set-up is a 19-inch wheel and tyre package, with the option to upsize to a set of 20-inch forged rims. In both cases, the T-Roc R has bigger brakes than standard, marked out by contrasting blue calipers.

Volkswagen’s typically subtle styling treatments remain for the R, with a reprofiled front bumper, rear diffuser and quad exhaust outlets; VW also offers a meatier Akrapovič system with larger exhaust tips. There’s also some unique badging and tinted rear-light clusters, and there’s also a branded engine cover under the bonnet.

What does the VW T-Roc R look like inside?

Inside, the T-Roc R builds on the improvements seen on lesser models. This includes the adoption of VW’s latest digital interfaces, which pack far more features into larger displays.

Specific to the R model is a range of performance screens which show all sorts of technical data, as well as a matching blue interface for the dial packs. VW has also fitted a MagSafe wireless charger and a new R-specific steering wheel with an obligatory ‘R’ button for quick access to its high-performance driver mode.

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