Petrol prices have plummeted by almost 10p from their peak in October. Early last month, the cost per litre for fuel climbed as high as 174.7p for petrol and around £2 for diesel, but analysts are quick to highlight how this most recent dip in prices pales in comparison to similar slumps in recent years and the savings that can be found at rural forecourts.

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As of 16 November, drivers filling their cars up with petrol will be charged an average of 165.2 pence per litre – 9.5 pence down on the average six weeks ago, with more than 4p of that drop occurring in the last week alone. Diesel drivers, on the other hand, haven't quite seen such a dramatic drop, currently forking out an average of 195.4 pence per litre – just 4.5 pence down on early October prices.

Yet while a drop of almost 10 pence for petrol is nothing to be sniffed at, it’s nowhere near as dramatic as other falls in recent years – most of which occurred across a much shorter period. The most significant petrol price crash over the last two decades occurred between July and August 2022 when, over a period of just three weeks, the average price of petrol fell by 12.41 per litre from 186.60p to 174.19; this dip continued later into August with petrol prices going on to fall a further 3p per litre.