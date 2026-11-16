Petrol prices drop 10p buy the big savings are on rural forecourts
Sluggish pricing schemes of supermarkets are being outpaced by the savings found at rural forecourts, AA data reveals
Petrol prices have plummeted by almost 10p from their peak in October. Early last month, the cost per litre for fuel climbed as high as 174.7p for petrol and around £2 for diesel, but analysts are quick to highlight how this most recent dip in prices pales in comparison to similar slumps in recent years and the savings that can be found at rural forecourts.
As of 16 November, drivers filling their cars up with petrol will be charged an average of 165.2 pence per litre – 9.5 pence down on the average six weeks ago, with more than 4p of that drop occurring in the last week alone. Diesel drivers, on the other hand, haven't quite seen such a dramatic drop, currently forking out an average of 195.4 pence per litre – just 4.5 pence down on early October prices.
Yet while a drop of almost 10 pence for petrol is nothing to be sniffed at, it’s nowhere near as dramatic as other falls in recent years – most of which occurred across a much shorter period. The most significant petrol price crash over the last two decades occurred between July and August 2022 when, over a period of just three weeks, the average price of petrol fell by 12.41 per litre from 186.60p to 174.19; this dip continued later into August with petrol prices going on to fall a further 3p per litre.
A similar crash occurred in late March 2020 when petrol prices fell by over 10p over three weeks from 119.64p to 109.27p per litre by mid-April. As is often the case with such price crashes, these occurred during times of unprecedented global uncertainty – a spike in global interest rates implemented by central banks and the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, respectively.
However, the AA says the somewhat “less impressive” scale of this most recent spike can be largely attributed to a lack of competition, namely in the supermarket fuel sector. The association’s spokesperson on fuel prices, Luke Bosdet, explained how it used to be the case that “declining wholesale costs spurred supermarkets to race each to announce the new cuts in pump prices”.
Now, however, it appears the most keenly priced options for motorists can be found in more rural fuel stations, which can often display prices that are 10p down on the national average – the equivalent of 155p per litre or less.
“Average UK petrol pump prices are back to where they were in early September, yet there are small communities charging prices last seen in July this year,” Bosdet pointed out. “The Government, after maintaining the 5p fuel duty cut in the Autumn Budget to support struggling families, must be considering what steps are needed to ‘encourage’ fuel retailers inside towns and cities to pass on potential savings much more quickly.”
Throughout this year, the Competition and Markets Authority has, at the request of No 10, been publishing ongoing reports into the practices of the fuel market sector. While it is yet to find much evidence of any changes in pricing schemes to make the most of the high wholesale costs caused by the Iran War, the regulator has noted that a lack of effective competition and ‘passive pricing’ strategies – i.e when a retailer waits until another lowers its pricing before lowering theirs – has kept costs for motorists high.
“We will continue to monitor prices and margins closely and expect any reductions in wholesale prices to be rapidly and fully passed on to drivers,” said the CMA’s chief executive, Sarah Cardell. She encouraged drivers to make the use of the Government’s Fuel Finder scheme, which requires fuel stations to submit live pricing in order for it to be displayed on apps, allowing drivers to make informed decisions as to where to fill up. “The more motorists make use of Fuel Finder-backed services, the better it works – saving money now and driving down prices in the long run,” Cardell explained.
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