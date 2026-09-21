There could be light at the end of the tunnel for car owners, with average fuel prices having dropped below the frightening £2 per litre mark – although experts believe Government intervention is the real key to providing financial relief to drivers, rather than relying on volatile oil markets.

According to the RAC, the price of diesel and petrol now stands at 199.90p and 174.79p per litre, respectively. This comes days after the average cost of diesel rose above £2 per litre for the first time in UK history. The RAC’s head of policy, Rod Dennis, welcomed the dip in pump prices, although he warned that drivers are “a long way from being out of the woods”, pointing out: “As things stand, this year is still set to be the second most expensive year on record for drivers.”

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At the time of writing, the price per barrel of Brent crude oil – the type used to manufacture motor fuel – sits at just shy of $103 per barrel; this dipped as low as $97 after G7 leaders agreed to release over 100 million barrels of stockpiled oil to boost supply. Such a move was seemingly a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s threats to ban diesel exports in order to reduce prices for Americans.

While it will take four months for all of this oil to make its way to market, a statement by the G7 confirms that a “frontloaded substantial diesel release” will be made available in the next 20 days in the hope of bringing black pump prices down. Leaders will also meet again at a later date to “discuss the possibility of additional diesel releases”.

Attention turns to October Budget

For the time being, many forecourts are still charging over £2 per litre – particularly those in motorway service areas. The prices of petrol and diesel currently remain 42p and 57p higher than before the start of the Iran war respectively, or the equivalent of £23 and £31 on a 55-litre tank of fuel.

With this in mind, many are calling on the Government to act in the name of drivers at the forthcoming Budget on 28 October. While the Government has postponed the so-called ‘unwinding’ of the temporary five pence cut to fuel duty until next year, the AA says it wants the discount maintained, on top of introducing an additional five pence cut.