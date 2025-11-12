It has a 400kW rapid charging capability, and if you can find one of the few chargers in the UK that can deliver that much power, it’s possible to add up to 240 miles of range in just 10 minutes. A 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes as little as 21 minutes.

Coinciding with the iX4’s arrival is the iX3 M60, and there’s a corresponding iX4 M60 to go with it. The same 113kWh as the 50 xDrive is retained, but the motor output shoots up to 604bhp and 875Nm of torque, making 0-62mph possible in just 3.9 seconds. The additional poke inevitably affects the total range, but not by much - the official figure is 483 miles.

Interior and technology

Much like the view from the front, what you see inside will be instantly recognisable from the iX3. There’s the same 17.9-inch oblong central infotainment display, which has a screen that properly fills the space, rather than resorting to an ugly rectangular bezel to make it fit as on some rivals. The Panoramic iDrive setup with its pillar-to-pillar display is very much present, too.

As you might expect, things are a little different behind the front seats of the iX4 compared to the iX3. We’d expect there to be a slightly lower ceiling, which we’ll judge properly when we first test the car, but BMW claims that the compact cell-to-pack design of the battery “preserves rear headroom beneath the sloping roofline.”

Boot space is impacted by the swoopier styling, with the 490 litres behind the rear seats representing a 30-litre decrease on what the iX3 offers. There’s a bigger drop for the total boot volume with the rear seats folded, because this is measured to the roofline, which is no longer flat - the 1,600 litres available in this configuration is decent, but 150 litres less than the iX3.

The final compromise centers on your wallet. With no rear-drive 40 model and a premium of £4,500 charged for the 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive, the iX4 is quite a bit pricier than the iX3. It’s £60,170 for the iX4 40 xDrive and £66,075 for the 50, with prices of the M60 xDrive to be confirmed closer to the car’s UK launch.

The iX4 is on sale now, with first customer deliveries commencing from 6 March 2027.

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