All-new BMW X9 in the works to rival Cadillac Escalade and top Range Rovers

BMW has confirmed that it’s working on a supersized new flagship SUV designed to appeal to American customers. Not only will it be designed for the US, it will also be built there, giving the German brand a direct, tariff-free rival to the long-wheelbase Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade and Audi’s new Q9.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Few specific details have been released, but given the current X7 is closing in on 5.2 meters long, we suspect the new BMW X9 will be closer in size to a true full-size American SUV at around 5.4 meters. Options like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator both sit at this point in their standard forms, for context. Audi has already taken notice of this niche with its new supersized new Q9, which sits at just over 5.3 meters long.

This won’t just be the biggest BMW SUV, it could also be the most luxurious. Using the latest 7 Series as inspiration, we expect the new model to be designed with a more elegant and less dynamic silhouette than the new BMW X5. Expect silver grille surrounds, split headlights with slim upper light units, with even the option of dual-colour paintwork.

As Audi has done with the Q9 and Q7, we suspect the X9 will share much of its design and technology with the forthcoming X7, saving on development costs and keeping the project as profitable as possible.

What will power the giant new X9?

With a distinct focus on North American markets, the engine range is destined to remain ICE-only. This should see use of BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine, potentially with some level of mild-hybrid assistance as the main engine choice. Varying power outputs could also create a high-spec M Performance variant to battle Audi’s S Q9.

An entry-level six-cylinder option could be on the cards depending on demand, but we don’t expect any diesel or plug-in hybrids to be considered a priority. However, with fuel prices in America under the microscope, BMW might yet consider these options.

There’s no confirmation of whether an X9 will be offered in Europe or the UK. With the X7 already considered almost excessively large by our standards, we suspect it might well stay state-side. With the capacity to engineer it in right-hand drive, however, there’s no reason it couldn’t be brought over if demand is sufficient.

BMW also says that its American plant is already at full capacity with its X5 and X7 models, so to make room for this new model line, BMW could re-route production of the new X5 back to Europe. This would open up some tariff-free production capacity for a market that’ll no doubt lap up this giant new model with great enthusiasm.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp