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Opinion

I’m convinced BMW is entering a new golden era

Richard Ingram thinks BMW is on a roll with its new ‘Neue Klasse’ cars.

By:Richard Ingram
30 Sep 2026
Opinion - BMW golden era

With the exception of the wholly subjective topic of design, it feels as if everything BMW touches turns to gold right now. Its ‘Neue Klasse’ tech, which will underpin everything it does over the next decade and beyond, is already proven. But as I found out this week, it’s improving with every iteration.

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When BMW launched the iX3 late last year, the headline figure was its industry-leading 500-mile range. Then we were blown away by its balance and poise, its smooth drivetrain and admirable efficiency. The cutting-edge cabin, with its revolutionary Panoramic Vision iDrive display, set the tech benchmark others will strive to match for years to come.

We liked the iX3 so much that it took two category wins at our New Car Awards in July – and it only just missed out on the top gong due to the far-reaching talents of the latest Nissan Leaf. Our reservations about the brilliant BMW were limited to its price; more affordable versions were on the horizon, sacrificing seemingly little, while lowering the lofty barrier to entry.

We were right to hold back; the iX3 40 is a sensational electric SUV that offers next to no compromise versus its pricier, bigger-battery stablemate. I’ll stop there: you’ll need to read my review of the iX3 40 for the full verdict.

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All this in the same week that BMW reveals its next-generation, petrol-powered 3 Series in full. It may not use the same platform tech as the iX3 (that’s being saved for the electric i3), but it’ll get an identical infotainment layout, much of the same functionality, and of course, there will be no trade-off when it comes to the driving dynamics. I can barely contain my excitement. 

Around the corner is the updated 7 Series, to be followed by the multi-fuel X5, which in global markets will be offered in petrol, diesel, hybrid, hydrogen and EV guises. Shortly after, we’ll see the iX3’s coupé-styled sibling, the iX4, before the first electric M3 – mooted to deliver north of 1,000bhp. Yes, really.

BMW’s Midas touch might not last forever, but right now it’s on a roll. And if you’re not so sure about the ‘Neue Klasse’ look, cast your mind back to the Chris Bangle-era BMWs from the early 2000s; we slated them at the time, but now they’re hot property. Who knows, maybe even the divisive iX3 will be considered a beauty queen in 20 years…

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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