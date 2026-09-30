I’m convinced BMW is entering a new golden era

With the exception of the wholly subjective topic of design, it feels as if everything BMW touches turns to gold right now. Its ‘Neue Klasse’ tech, which will underpin everything it does over the next decade and beyond, is already proven. But as I found out this week, it’s improving with every iteration.

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When BMW launched the iX3 late last year, the headline figure was its industry-leading 500-mile range. Then we were blown away by its balance and poise, its smooth drivetrain and admirable efficiency. The cutting-edge cabin, with its revolutionary Panoramic Vision iDrive display, set the tech benchmark others will strive to match for years to come.

We liked the iX3 so much that it took two category wins at our New Car Awards in July – and it only just missed out on the top gong due to the far-reaching talents of the latest Nissan Leaf. Our reservations about the brilliant BMW were limited to its price; more affordable versions were on the horizon, sacrificing seemingly little, while lowering the lofty barrier to entry.

We were right to hold back; the iX3 40 is a sensational electric SUV that offers next to no compromise versus its pricier, bigger-battery stablemate. I’ll stop there: you’ll need to read my review of the iX3 40 for the full verdict.