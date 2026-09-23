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New BMW 100 Jahre Nurburgring range could include a manual M3 and M4

All six models get unique touches to honour the world-renowned Nurburgring circuit

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Sep 2026
New BMW 100 Jahre Nurburgring range5

BWW has announced a range of new 100 Jahre Nurburgring models that celebrate 100 years of the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleiffe race track. But the significance for M-car enthusiasts goes much deeper than that. This may represent the first chance UK buyers will get to own a manual version of today's BMW M3 or M4

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There are six new ‘Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring’ models, all with bespoke touches; a BMW M2, BMW M3 saloon, BMW M3 Touring, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 saloon, and BMW M5 Touring. UK allocations haven’t been officially announced yet.

While the option has been available in other markets (like the US, which got the wild M3 CS Handschalter earlier this year), customers here have been denied a manual gearbox in the current generations of the BMW M3 and M4 up to now. 

Indeed, the last manual M3 and M4s available in the UK were on the previous F80 and F82 generations. The current M3 and M4 models get an eight-speed automatics instead. 

One of the images released of the 100 Jahre Nurburgring editions shows an M4 Coupe with a manual gearbox. something that may be exclusively offered on Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring cars that are available with a three-pedal option in some markets. The plug-in hybrid BMW M5 and the M3 Touring are exclusively sold with automatic transmissions. 

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BMW says the special edition cars will be available to order in Germany from September 2026 with the M2 version arriving in January 2027. We’ll have to wait for final confirmation from BMW to see which versions - including those manual M3 and M4s - are offered in the UK. 

BMW M “100 Jahre Nurburgring” editions: full specs and details

Each of BMW’s Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring models incorporate “100 Years” and “Nurburgring since 1927” logos. On certain models there are also new graphics on the front doors, C-pillars and down the sides, with all six cars getting a stripe along the roof with a BMW M logo within. 

New BMW 100 Jahre Nurburgring range - M45

All cars can be specified in black metallic, but in reference to the Nurburgring’s ‘Green Hell’ nickname, the option of ‘Nurburgring Green’ paint is also offered. The M3 and M4 models also gain green accents on the kidney grille surrounds and wheels. 

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Further tweaks can be found inside. The M2, M3 and M4 cars get a green silhouette of the Nordschleife track on the headrests and the M5 models receive black embroidery instead. There’s also green and white stitching. 

The M2, M3 and M4 models get BMW M’s steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with a 12 o’clock marker. The M5s do without the Alcantara. On the centre console we’ve spotted there’s also a unique plaque to commemorate 100 years of the Nurburgring. 

As for performance, that remains unchanged across the line up. The six-cylinder models gain the latest “BMW M Ignite” technology, which doesn’t change power outputs but significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads. It helps those cars meet the incoming Euro 7 emissions standards.  

Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, said: “The Nürburgring is much more than just a racetrack for us – it is a second home for BMW M. All our production vehicles are put through their paces on the Nordschleife. With the Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring, we celebrate our long-standing and successful relationship with the Nurburgring.” BMW hasn’t been the only manufacturer to pay homage to the ‘ring - Porsche unveiled a special 911 GT3 in August. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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