BMW says the special edition cars will be available to order in Germany from September 2026 with the M2 version arriving in January 2027. We’ll have to wait for final confirmation from BMW to see which versions - including those manual M3 and M4s - are offered in the UK.

BMW M “100 Jahre Nurburgring” editions: full specs and details

Each of BMW’s Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring models incorporate “100 Years” and “Nurburgring since 1927” logos. On certain models there are also new graphics on the front doors, C-pillars and down the sides, with all six cars getting a stripe along the roof with a BMW M logo within.

All cars can be specified in black metallic, but in reference to the Nurburgring’s ‘Green Hell’ nickname, the option of ‘Nurburgring Green’ paint is also offered. The M3 and M4 models also gain green accents on the kidney grille surrounds and wheels.

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Further tweaks can be found inside. The M2, M3 and M4 cars get a green silhouette of the Nordschleife track on the headrests and the M5 models receive black embroidery instead. There’s also green and white stitching.

The M2, M3 and M4 models get BMW M’s steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with a 12 o’clock marker. The M5s do without the Alcantara. On the centre console we’ve spotted there’s also a unique plaque to commemorate 100 years of the Nurburgring.

As for performance, that remains unchanged across the line up. The six-cylinder models gain the latest “BMW M Ignite” technology, which doesn’t change power outputs but significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads. It helps those cars meet the incoming Euro 7 emissions standards.

Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, said: “The Nürburgring is much more than just a racetrack for us – it is a second home for BMW M. All our production vehicles are put through their paces on the Nordschleife. With the Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring, we celebrate our long-standing and successful relationship with the Nurburgring.” BMW hasn’t been the only manufacturer to pay homage to the ‘ring - Porsche unveiled a special 911 GT3 in August.

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