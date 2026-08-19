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Porsche 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring edition revealed, with wristwatch to match

Special edition honours world’s most famous racetrack, with green and gold details plus a fancy watch

By:Sam Ball
19 Aug 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring - front 3/415

Porsche fans rejoice, there’s a new special edition of the 911 GT3, celebrating 100 years of possibly the world’s most famous racetrack – the Nürburgring Nordschleife. 

This limited edition is available in Germany only, and is limited to 100 units. It is available in either GT Silver or White, with a Forest Green wrap covering the trim at the front and rear. There are also green accents throughout, with green mirror caps, customisable racing numbers on the side through Porsche’s Exclusiv Manufaktur program, in a faux hand-painted font. Customers can also order a colour-coordinated Manthey racing bodykit, which lowers the suspension and increases downforce. 

All versions ride on California Gold centrelock forged-aluminium wheels, with other gold details seen on the B-pillar, front sunstrip and rear wing. There are multiple outlines of the full Nordschleife track layout scattered around the car, adorning the drivers headrest, both B-pillars, wing endplates and projected on the ground when a door is opened. 

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On the inside it is mainly standard 911 fare, but with much dark green Race-tex fabric and a green rollcage. There are also other green details, such as the Sport Chrono clock sitting on top of the dash, the mode control on the steering wheel, and the lettering on the retro walnut gearlever. This is only on the manual variant, as owners can opt for either the six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK.

As part of the 100 Jahre Nürburgring edition, those lucky enough to buy one will get a Sonderwunsch Manthey Experience – essentially a driver experience day with motorsport experts and track driving. 

Porsche design will also offer a matching version of its Chronograph 1 watch, exclusively to customers of this special edition. It has the same black and green colour scheme, with a strap made of the same leather as sections of the car’s interior, and matching stitching. 

Pricing is not available, but is irrelevant as the special edition is already sold out, likely to some Porsche collectors with very deep pockets. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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