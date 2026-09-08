This is the all-new petrol-powered BMW 3 Series, the German brand’s critically important compact executive saloon that’ll sit alongside the all-electric i3 in the range. ICE versions will arrive in UK showrooms in the second quarter of 2027 priced from £44,975.

While the two look similar, the 3 Series and i3 are very different entities under the skin. In place of the new i3’s bespoke electric architecture, the latest ICE-powered 3 Series will retain a platform optimised for petrol powertrains. It’ll arrive in the UK with two engine options, both with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The range of powertrains will expand in future, and we expect to see a Touring estate bodystyle in time, too. For now, BMW’s next-gen 3 Series is poised to take the fight to Audi’s A5 saloon and Mercedes’ recently updated C-Class.

How big is the new BMW 3 Series and how does it compare?

The new 3 Series might share its chassis with the previous generation model, but it’s grown in size. At 4,760mm, it’s 52mm longer than before, yet only 10mm of that is between the wheels. This should unlock slightly more room in the rear seats, but boot space is actually down at 450 litres (30 litres less than the outgoing car offered).

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All this makes the new 3 Series quite a bit smaller than the A5 and very similar to the latest C-Class. No official information has yet been revealed about the estate, but previous conversations with BMW’s bosses have confirmed that Touring models will remain a critical part of the 3 Series offering, so we expect to see and hear more about them in 2027.

What engines will be available on the BMW 3 Series?

BMW will launch the 3 Series with only two petrol engines in the UK, both featuring mild-hybrid systems and full compliance with tough Euro 7 emissions standards. The entry-level 320 variant will use a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder that produces 208bhp and 330Nm of torque.