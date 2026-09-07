Verdict

BMW has dragged a classic into the modern era with great effect. The upcoming 3 Series boasts an even broader breadth of ability, blending daily comfort and weekend thrills, plus strong safety, sharp handling, and cutting-edge connectivity.

The eighth-generation BMW 3 Series is already shaping up to be a winner. The maker has been building the model since 1975, cementing its reputation over five decades as the definitive all-round sporty mid-sized saloon.

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Come autumn 2026, the eighth generation will be ready to hit the roads. This new model acts as a combustion-engined sibling to the upcoming 'Neue Klasse' EVs, boasting exceptional connectivity and lightning-fast driving dynamics. We’ll be driving both within the next couple of months, but to see what’s in store, BMW has thrown us the keys to a camouflaged, near-production M350 xDrive prototype to see what it’s made of.

Thanks to its roots in the Neue Klasse architecture, the G50 is closely related to the electric i3 and iX3 models. From these electric siblings, the new 3 Series inherits a highly advanced digital brain, meaning every future 3 Series will feature the brand’s innovative 'Panoramic iDrive' infotainment set-up, BMW Operating System X, AI-integrated voice control, and ultra-fast communication between the powertrain, chassis and stability control systems.