A new cheaper 40 xDrive variant of the all-new BMW i3 will join the range when the car goes on sale in a few weeks’ time. This first all-electric version of the genre-defining BMW 3 Series will cost from around £47,000, rising to £57,905 for the i3 50 xDrive First Edition.

The newly announced 40 xDrive might be more affordable, but it still offers a potent dual-motor layout, albeit paired with a slightly smaller battery pack. Expect single-motor i3 variants to be added to the range in due course.

Producing 386bhp and 520Nm of torque, the 40 xDrive draws its power from an 82.8kWh battery pack. Range is rated at 441 miles on the WLTP cycle, and as an added bonus the smaller battery will help keep a lid on weight, thereby aiding efficiency.

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The i3 50 xDrive First Edition has a larger 112kWh battery that BMW says can deliver up to 563 miles of range, well ahead of its rivals from Mercedes and Tesla. Meanwhile, its 462bhp dual-motor powertrain is good for 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds.

BMW has also confirmed that a hot i3 M60 from the M Performance range will join the line-up soon. This will feature two even more powerful motors with technology from BMW M, plugging a gap between the standard i3 range and the future all-electric M3 that should appear sometime next year. There’s been no confirmation yet regarding which battery pack this new model will use, but expect a generous uplift in power to somewhere in the region of 600bhp.

Alongside these technical changes, we also expect BMW to introduce more aggressive styling, including the use of yellow daytime running lights as seen on the new petrol-powered M350, as well as more intricate M Performance wheel choices and sportier interior components.