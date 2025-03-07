Heeding the call to go big or go home, the new BMW 7 Series has been revealed featuring what the brand calls its biggest mid-life update ever. It has a new look and fresh colours offered, but there have also been big changes to the cabin, powertrains and chassis. Three ICE and two PHEV variants will be available when the car arrives in the UK later this year, and prices should start at around £100,000.

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As before, both plug-in hybrid and full BEV versions of the 7 Series will be available and they share their fundamental chassis and underpinnings. This is in contrast to what Mercedes has done with its recently updated EQS and S-Class, which are entirely different entities. As a result, although BMW has made very impressive gains in the 7 Series’ range, performance and efficiency, the more bespoke EQS is still miles ahead when it comes to range.

BMW says both the 448bhp 50xDrive and 563bhp 60xDrive variants of the new i7 will be able to achieve up to 452 miles on a charge. This is a solid increase of 73 miles compared to the outgoing i7, but it’s still some way behind key rival Mercedes, who is quite rightly proud of the incredible 542 miles capable from its new EQS. All i7s will feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive layout, and the top-spec M70 variant will also return with its 672bhp power figure.

Key to the BMW’s efficiency uplift is the upgrade to the brand’s new Neue Klasse electronic architecture, plus the adoption of BMW’s latest Gen6 cylindrical battery cells. These are the same as the ones found on the new i3, so while the new i7 might be fundamentally based on the model that came before, its new technology is very much on the cutting edge.