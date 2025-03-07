New BMW 7 Series facelift ups the luxury and somehow looks even bolder than before
BMW calls these revisions the biggest it’s ever completed as a mid-life update; we’re inclined to agree
Heeding the call to go big or go home, the new BMW 7 Series has been revealed featuring what the brand calls its biggest mid-life update ever. It has a new look and fresh colours offered, but there have also been big changes to the cabin, powertrains and chassis. Three ICE and two PHEV variants will be available when the car arrives in the UK later this year, and prices should start at around £100,000.
As before, both plug-in hybrid and full BEV versions of the 7 Series will be available and they share their fundamental chassis and underpinnings. This is in contrast to what Mercedes has done with its recently updated EQS and S-Class, which are entirely different entities. As a result, although BMW has made very impressive gains in the 7 Series’ range, performance and efficiency, the more bespoke EQS is still miles ahead when it comes to range.
BMW says both the 448bhp 50xDrive and 563bhp 60xDrive variants of the new i7 will be able to achieve up to 452 miles on a charge. This is a solid increase of 73 miles compared to the outgoing i7, but it’s still some way behind key rival Mercedes, who is quite rightly proud of the incredible 542 miles capable from its new EQS. All i7s will feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive layout, and the top-spec M70 variant will also return with its 672bhp power figure.
Key to the BMW’s efficiency uplift is the upgrade to the brand’s new Neue Klasse electronic architecture, plus the adoption of BMW’s latest Gen6 cylindrical battery cells. These are the same as the ones found on the new i3, so while the new i7 might be fundamentally based on the model that came before, its new technology is very much on the cutting edge.
BMW has not confirmed a battery capacity for its new i7 yet, but we expect it to sit at around 110kWh. Alongside the BEV will be the same plug-in hybrid models as today that pair in-line six-cylinder petrol engines with an electric motor and a battery pack. Electric range is rated at around 50 miles, and the PHEV will be available in 750e and high-performance M760e forms.
Charging has also been uprated from 195kW to 250kW, but this is still some way short of the EQS’s 350kW, let alone the iX3’s 400kW. BMW still says this will be enough to get from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, or add around 146 miles of range in 10 minutes.
As well as the new powertrain technology, the new 7 Series has also picked up a totally new dashboard and interior design. Here too, BMW has adopted Neue Klasse elements including the Panoramic Vision system, and a totally new-look dash to house it. Complementing this is the same new touchscreen interface that’s already been a smash hit in the iX3 and i3, plus there’s now a new passenger display too.
The exterior design has taken a more evolutionary approach, but while its changes are relatively subtle, they do make a big difference. This is likely due to new design leadership that’s overseen this new 7 Series, giving it a more elegant and sophisticated look than its somewhat awkward predecessor.
The grilles are no smaller, but they are sharper, cleaner and have lighting all the way around. Meanwhile, thinner and wider upper lighting units are now balanced by more subtle lower headlight units. As before, there are M Sport and Excellence styles to choose between, but BMW is putting a lot of emphasis on personalisation. This will take the form of many new colour options inside and out, plus a world-first two-tone paint finish with matte on the top and gloss on the bottom.
New wheel choices, wider rear lights and a reshaped bonnet complete the updates outside, all of which combine with the existing model’s plethora of hi-tech equipment. Air suspension, rear-wheel steering, powered doors and the statement 31.3-inch rear cinema screen remain, albeit with their own detail updates.
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