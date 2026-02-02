Car Deal of the Day: £100k BMW 7 Series for an eye-catching £650 per month

Desirable saloon with cutting-edge cabin

£650 per month on a four-year deal

Half the cost of Mercedes S-Class

The BMW 7 Series is known for being incredibly luxurious and fantastically comfortable – and generally not being affordable for anyone without the words ‘chief’ or ‘director’ in their job title. However, right now the imposing limousine is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for only £650 a month, which is usually what you might expect to pay for the smaller 5 Series.

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This four-year lease deal comes from VIP Gateway. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £8,162. But that is followed by monthly payments of £650 – a lot less than we’d expect for an acclaimed luxury car that costs £100k. What makes it even more impressive is that lease deals for the BMW’s chief rival, the Mercedes S-Class, start from £1,235 – nearly twice as much.

An allowance of 5,000 miles a year is included in this offer, but if you attend a lot of board meetings and need to up it to 10,000, it only costs £50 extra each month. Extending even further, to 12,000 miles per year, brings the monthly payment up to £720.