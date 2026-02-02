Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £100k BMW 7 Series for an eye-catching £650 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 19 April is BMW’s luxury limo that’s packed with technology and the finest materials

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Apr 2026
BMW 7 Series front cornering
  • Desirable saloon with cutting-edge cabin
  • £650 per month on a four-year deal
  • Half the cost of Mercedes S-Class

The BMW 7 Series is known for being incredibly luxurious and fantastically comfortable – and generally not being affordable for anyone without the words ‘chief’ or ‘director’ in their job title. However, right now the imposing limousine is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for only £650 a month, which is usually what you might expect to pay for the smaller 5 Series.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This four-year lease deal comes from VIP Gateway. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £8,162. But that is followed by monthly payments of £650 – a lot less than we’d expect for an acclaimed luxury car that costs £100k. What makes it even more impressive is that lease deals for the BMW’s chief rival, the Mercedes S-Class, start from £1,235 – nearly twice as much.

An allowance of 5,000 miles a year is included in this offer, but if you attend a lot of board meetings and need to up it to 10,000, it only costs £50 extra each month. Extending even further, to 12,000 miles per year, brings the monthly payment up to £720.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal gets you the plug-in hybrid 750e model which features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder petrol engine paired with one electric motor and a 18.7kWh battery. This set-up provides a generous 489bhp for 0-62mph in less than five seconds and a pure-electric range of 49 miles on offer, so you can glide along elegantly and silently.

The interior of the 7 Series is a lot less polarising than the exterior, and among the best in the luxury limo world. As you’d expect, there’s a lot of cutting-edge technology, plus the highest-quality materials and acres of space. 

BMW 7 Series dashboard

Equipment includes air-suspension, soft-closing doors, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 14.9-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting and more. There’s also what BMW calls an Interaction Bar that stretches across the dashboard and onto the doors and features various controls.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 7 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 7 Series page.

Deals on BMW 7 Series rivals

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Mercedes-Benz S Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz S ClassCash £100,440
New Mercedes-Benz S Class

Configure now

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

New in-stock Porsche Panamera
New Porsche Panamera

Configure now

Check out the BMW 7 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hello campers! Get out and about with a VW California for only £342 a month
Volkswagen California - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hello campers! Get out and about with a VW California for only £342 a month

With summer on the horizon, now is a great time to get a campervan. The Volkswagen California is our Deal of the Day for 18 April.
News
18 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat Skoda Kodiaq is yours for under £300 per month
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat Skoda Kodiaq is yours for under £300 per month

The two-time winner of the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year award is our Deal of the Day for 17 April
News
17 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 is bargain family motoring
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 is bargain family motoring

Chery is offering strong value for money with its cars, and the Tiggo 7 is proof of that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 April
News
16 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Fiat Grande Panda offers Italian chic for a gobsmacking £175 a month
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Fiat Grande Panda offers Italian chic for a gobsmacking £175 a month

Leasing deals for Fiat’s retro hatch just keep getting more affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 April.
News
15 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 5 SHS-S finally means hybrid power for this compact SUV
Jaecoo 5 SHS-S - front tracking

New Jaecoo 5 SHS-S finally means hybrid power for this compact SUV

Chery’s latest hybrid powertrain brings the Jaecoo 5 SUV bang up to date
News
15 Apr 2026
New Delivan van brand to launch as Chery targets Ford Transit and VW Transporter buyers
Delivan teaser

New Delivan van brand to launch as Chery targets Ford Transit and VW Transporter buyers

Chery’s new delivery van brand is called Delivan, we can see what they did there
News
16 Apr 2026
Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - Mk1 with new car

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+

Second report: What a difference 20 years make in the life of popular SUV
Long-term tests
15 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content