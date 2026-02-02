Car Deal of the Day: £100k BMW 7 Series for an eye-catching £650 per month
Our Deal of the Day for 19 April is BMW’s luxury limo that’s packed with technology and the finest materials
- Desirable saloon with cutting-edge cabin
- £650 per month on a four-year deal
- Half the cost of Mercedes S-Class
The BMW 7 Series is known for being incredibly luxurious and fantastically comfortable – and generally not being affordable for anyone without the words ‘chief’ or ‘director’ in their job title. However, right now the imposing limousine is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for only £650 a month, which is usually what you might expect to pay for the smaller 5 Series.
This four-year lease deal comes from VIP Gateway. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £8,162. But that is followed by monthly payments of £650 – a lot less than we’d expect for an acclaimed luxury car that costs £100k. What makes it even more impressive is that lease deals for the BMW’s chief rival, the Mercedes S-Class, start from £1,235 – nearly twice as much.
An allowance of 5,000 miles a year is included in this offer, but if you attend a lot of board meetings and need to up it to 10,000, it only costs £50 extra each month. Extending even further, to 12,000 miles per year, brings the monthly payment up to £720.
This deal gets you the plug-in hybrid 750e model which features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder petrol engine paired with one electric motor and a 18.7kWh battery. This set-up provides a generous 489bhp for 0-62mph in less than five seconds and a pure-electric range of 49 miles on offer, so you can glide along elegantly and silently.
The interior of the 7 Series is a lot less polarising than the exterior, and among the best in the luxury limo world. As you’d expect, there’s a lot of cutting-edge technology, plus the highest-quality materials and acres of space.
Equipment includes air-suspension, soft-closing doors, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 14.9-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting and more. There’s also what BMW calls an Interaction Bar that stretches across the dashboard and onto the doors and features various controls.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 7 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 7 Series page.
Deals on BMW 7 Series rivals
Porsche Panamera
Check out the BMW 7 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…