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Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-30 brings family friendly fun for £204 a month

The Mazda CX-30 is one of the more premium-feeling small SUVs around – but this price is anything but premium. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 June.

By:George Armitage
1 Jun 2026
Mazda CX30 - front cornering
  • Fun to drive; mild-hybrid petrol with manual gearbox 
  • Plush-feeling interior; well equipped Prime-Line model
  • Only £203.96 a month

Few small SUVs are as fun and involving to drive as the Mazda CX-30. Throw in a plush, high-quality interior and a stylish, upmarket design, and it's a tempting choice at the best of times. But what if we said you could have all this for just £204 a month?

This excellent-value deal comes from Car Leasing Online through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires a reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,747.43 and is for three years, while mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year.

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Tweaking the terms to suit your budget won't break the bank either. Changing the agreement to four years will cost you just £5.55 extra a month, while adjusting the mileage to 8,000 miles a year comes in at around £8 a month more. Even knocking the 12-month initial payment down to nine – which sees you saving around £500 – only bumps up the monthly outlay to £217.86.

The CX-30 really puts the 'sport' into 'sport utility vehicle', because it's a genuinely enjoyable thing to drive. The steering is well weighted and accurate, and the whole car seems to revel in being thrown down a country lane. 

Power comes from a 2.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine – it's a smooth performer and can easily return the 47.1mpg average fuel economy claimed by Mazda. The motor needs a little stirring to get the best from it, given that it has a mere 138bhp, but you'll enjoy doing so because the six-speed manual gearbox is one of the best in the business – it's light and super-precise to use.

Entry-level Prime-Line is the trim on offer here, which neatly bundles together things such as LED headlights, 16-inch alloys, power-folding door mirrors, radar cruise control, and a 10.25-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.      

Mazda CX30 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda CX-30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-30 page.

Deals on Mazda CX-30 rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £25,016Avg. savings £2,411
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New in-stock Hyundai KonaCash £23,197Avg. savings £4,249
New Hyundai Kona

Configure now

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £21,385Avg. savings £5,498
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Check out the Mazda CX-30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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