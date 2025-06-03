Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Smash-hit Jaecoo 7 hybrid for only £225 per month

The so-called ‘Temu Range Rover’ is one of Britain’s best-selling cars, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 31 May

By:Ellis Hyde
31 May 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front action
  • Looks like a Range Rover… sort of
  • Full-hybrid system can return up to 51.4mpg
  • £225 per month on a three-year lease

The Jaecoo 7 is the very definition of a smash hit, given that the ‘Temu Range Rover’ only went on sale in the UK just over a year ago and it’s now one of the most popular cars here. It’s easy to see why, given the upmarket look and standard kit it offers. Plus right now the new full-hybrid version is available from as little as £225 per month on a three-year lease.

This deal for the new Jaecoo 7 SHS-H in Pure trim is being offered by Select Car Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £3,062, but that is followed by monthly payments of only £225.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

That initial outlay represents 12 months of monthly payments, but if you think that’s too much to fork out on a lease, don’t worry. You can reduce it to six months (£1,921), which could be easier to stomach, and the monthly payments only increase to £261. 

All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can also increase this to 8,000 miles for just £12 extra a month. Or you can push the allowance up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £245 per month. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This particular Jaecoo 7 features a full-hybrid system, which was only added to the line-up in March. It combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a small battery and an electric motor that together deliver 220bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds – and more than 51mpg. 

It’s fair to say that the Jaecoo 7 is far from the most exciting or refined car to drive, even by family SUV standards, but we suspect most people considering one will be more interested in the Land Rover-esque styling and high equipment levels.

Even though this model comes in entry-level Pure trim it still comes loaded with stuff, including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13.2-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. There’s also a Sony stereo, a 540-degree camera system and even a refrigerated centre console.    

Jaecoo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £277 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £296 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £285 ppm**

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty VW Golf rival for less than £200 per month
Cupra Leon cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty VW Golf rival for less than £200 per month

The Cupra Leon offers exceptional value as a sporty take on the traditional family hatch. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 May.
News
30 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is a stylish EV for just £464 a month
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback 2026

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is a stylish EV for just £464 a month

The Q6 e-tron Sportback blends style and tech in a desirable package. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 May.
News
29 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia
Skoda Superb Estate - front full width image

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia

The Skoda Superb is one of the finest family cars money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 May.
News
28 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a Ford Explorer EV for a tempting £213 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a Ford Explorer EV for a tempting £213 a month

The Ford Explorer is now unbelievable value for money through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 May.
News
27 May 2026

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Tiny new Honda Super-N has made it to the UK and will start from just £18,995
Honda Super-N - front static

Tiny new Honda Super-N has made it to the UK and will start from just £18,995

Quirky electric city car is nearly half the price of the old Honda e, but it’s also much slower with 0-62mph in 14.5 seconds
News
29 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia
Skoda Superb Estate - front full width image

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia

The Skoda Superb is one of the finest family cars money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 May.
News
28 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content