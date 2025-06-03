Car Deal of the Day: Smash-hit Jaecoo 7 hybrid for only £225 per month

Looks like a Range Rover… sort of

Full-hybrid system can return up to 51.4mpg

£225 per month on a three-year lease

The Jaecoo 7 is the very definition of a smash hit, given that the ‘Temu Range Rover’ only went on sale in the UK just over a year ago and it’s now one of the most popular cars here. It’s easy to see why, given the upmarket look and standard kit it offers. Plus right now the new full-hybrid version is available from as little as £225 per month on a three-year lease.

This deal for the new Jaecoo 7 SHS-H in Pure trim is being offered by Select Car Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £3,062, but that is followed by monthly payments of only £225.

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That initial outlay represents 12 months of monthly payments, but if you think that’s too much to fork out on a lease, don’t worry. You can reduce it to six months (£1,921), which could be easier to stomach, and the monthly payments only increase to £261.

All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can also increase this to 8,000 miles for just £12 extra a month. Or you can push the allowance up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £245 per month.