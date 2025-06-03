Car Deal of the Day: Smash-hit Jaecoo 7 hybrid for only £225 per month
The so-called ‘Temu Range Rover’ is one of Britain’s best-selling cars, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 31 May
- Looks like a Range Rover… sort of
- Full-hybrid system can return up to 51.4mpg
- £225 per month on a three-year lease
The Jaecoo 7 is the very definition of a smash hit, given that the ‘Temu Range Rover’ only went on sale in the UK just over a year ago and it’s now one of the most popular cars here. It’s easy to see why, given the upmarket look and standard kit it offers. Plus right now the new full-hybrid version is available from as little as £225 per month on a three-year lease.
This deal for the new Jaecoo 7 SHS-H in Pure trim is being offered by Select Car Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Granted, it requires a relatively large initial payment of £3,062, but that is followed by monthly payments of only £225.
That initial outlay represents 12 months of monthly payments, but if you think that’s too much to fork out on a lease, don’t worry. You can reduce it to six months (£1,921), which could be easier to stomach, and the monthly payments only increase to £261.
All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can also increase this to 8,000 miles for just £12 extra a month. Or you can push the allowance up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £245 per month.
This particular Jaecoo 7 features a full-hybrid system, which was only added to the line-up in March. It combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a small battery and an electric motor that together deliver 220bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds – and more than 51mpg.
It’s fair to say that the Jaecoo 7 is far from the most exciting or refined car to drive, even by family SUV standards, but we suspect most people considering one will be more interested in the Land Rover-esque styling and high equipment levels.
Even though this model comes in entry-level Pure trim it still comes loaded with stuff, including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13.2-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. There’s also a Sony stereo, a 540-degree camera system and even a refrigerated centre console.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.
Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals
Nissan Qashqai
Hyundai Tucson
KIA Sportage
Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…