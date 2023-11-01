Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a feisty family hatch for £209 per month

Engaging drive

Good standard equipment

Only £208.90 per month

If you’re questioning whether you truly need that SUV, today’s Deal of the Day might be for you. One of our favourite family hatchbacks, the Cupra Leon, is now available for just over £209 per month via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service.

This leasing deal is being offered by Leasing Options and gets you behind the wheel of a Cupra Leon V1 for just £208.90 over 36 months. It does, however, have a rather limited 5,000-mile annual limit and requires a hefty £2,906.79 initial payment – the equivalent of 12 months up front.

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No bother, though, because you can raise the annual mileage to 8,000 miles and decrease the initial payment to a more reasonable £1,983.69, and it’ll still only cost you £263.95 per month. This equates to a total amount paid of £11,221.94 over the course of three years. Considering a Leon V1 would cost you over £32,500 to buy up-front and will likely be worth less than half that in 2029 after covering around 8,000 miles per year, this potentially makes the deal cheaper than buying outright.

In case you were wondering, the exact model we have here is the 1.5 TSI V1 model. It shares its engine and underpinnings with the Volkswagen Golf, producing 150bhp and getting from 0-62mph in under nine seconds. Cupra says it’ll also return almost 50mpg, which should make the Leon cheap to run, too.

V1 models come with all the equipment you need, such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…