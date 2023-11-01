Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a feisty family hatch for £209 per month

The Cupra Leon is stylish, good to drive plus an economical family runaround. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 April

By:Tom Jervis
25 Apr 2026
Cupra Leon cornering
  • Engaging drive
  • Good standard equipment
  • Only £208.90 per month

If you’re questioning whether you truly need that SUV, today’s Deal of the Day might be for you. One of our favourite family hatchbacks, the Cupra Leon, is now available for just over £209 per month via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service.

This leasing deal is being offered by Leasing Options and gets you behind the wheel of a Cupra Leon V1 for just £208.90 over 36 months. It does, however, have a rather limited 5,000-mile annual limit and requires a hefty £2,906.79 initial payment – the equivalent of 12 months up front.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No bother, though, because you can raise the annual mileage to 8,000 miles and decrease the initial payment to a more reasonable £1,983.69, and it’ll still only cost you £263.95 per month. This equates to a total amount paid of £11,221.94 over the course of three years. Considering a Leon V1 would cost you over £32,500 to buy up-front and will likely be worth less than half that in 2029 after covering around 8,000 miles per year, this potentially makes the deal cheaper than buying outright.

In case you were wondering, the exact model we have here is the 1.5 TSI V1 model. It shares its engine and underpinnings with the Volkswagen Golf, producing 150bhp and getting from 0-62mph in under nine seconds. Cupra says it’ll also return almost 50mpg, which should make the Leon cheap to run, too.

V1 models come with all the equipment you need, such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Cupra Leon ST VZ2 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Deals on Cupra Leon rivals

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New in-stock Ford FocusCash £27,252Avg. savings £2,877
New Ford Focus

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,706Avg. savings £2,502
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,130Avg. savings £2,713
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-economy king for just £251 a month
Toyota Prius - front cornering, close

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-economy king for just £251 a month

The Toyota Prius is a fuel-sipping hatchback with head-turning looks. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 April.
News
24 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: VW's Passat is a slick SUV alternative for £240 a month
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: VW's Passat is a slick SUV alternative for £240 a month

The VW Passat has been a classy choice for decades – and it’s shockingly affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 April.
News
23 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a fully-loaded Jeep Compass SUV for under £230 a month
Jeep Compass

Car Deal of the Day: a fully-loaded Jeep Compass SUV for under £230 a month

Square-jawed American SUV is looking like a steal right now. The Jeep Compass is our Deal of the Day for 22 April.
News
22 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month
Geely Starray UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month

The Geely Starray is a very affordable way into PHEV motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 April.
News
21 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Citroen 2CV: £13k electric city car to lean on brand nostalgia
Citroen 2CV exclusive image 2026

New Citroen 2CV: £13k electric city car to lean on brand nostalgia

A 2CV-inspired small car is in the works, designed to bridge the gap between the Ami quadricycle and e-C3 supermini
News
24 Apr 2026
Electric car charging stations in the UK: public EV charging prices, networks and top tips
EV charging hacks - front of R5 in front of Gridserve

Electric car charging stations in the UK: public EV charging prices, networks and top tips

Our guide to saving hundreds of pounds on public EV charging covers all the bases
Tips & advice
20 Apr 2026
New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power
Richard Ingram with the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power

Fiat is on to a winner with the mild-hybrid version of the impressive Grande Panda supermini
Road tests
21 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content