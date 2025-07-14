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Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai’s Inster is a real cutie for a bargain £184 a month

The Hyundai Inster is one of the more quirky small EVs around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 June.

By:George Armitage
12 Jun 2026
Hyundai Inster - front action
  • Cute styling; tiny size
  • Long Range model with 49kWh battery
  • Only £183.60 a month

The cute Hyundai Inster has been at the slightly more expensive end of the electric small car leasing market for most of 2026 – but that’s now changed, and you can get into one for as little as £183.60 a month.

The offer comes from Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires just £2,498.20 to get it underway. It’s a three-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000 miles, although naturally this can be tweaked to suit your requirements. 

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You could immediately slash around £500 off the initial outlay by opting for a payment equivalent to nine months rather than 12. Raising the mileage to 8,000, meanwhile, is just £6 extra a month regardless of which initial payment term you choose.

This deal secures you the entry-level 01 trim, which brings a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear view camera and parking sensors, along with a heat pump.

You also get the Long Range model. The 49kWh battery pack gives a claimed range of 229 miles, while the 113bhp electric motor provides more than enough poke.

The Inster is for four occupants only, but there’s a surprising amount of space inside. Visibility is excellent, and the interior is nicely styled and in keeping with the quirky exterior look. 

Hyundai Inster - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Inster leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Inster page.

Deals on Hyundai Inster rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £20,939Avg. savings £2,359
New Renault 5

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £27,576Avg. savings £2,721
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New in-stock Dacia SpringCash £12,284Avg. savings £2,785
New Dacia Spring

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Inster deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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