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Car Deal of the Day: Italian style for only £215 a month in the Alfa Romeo Junior

The Junior is the Italian brand’s smallest model – and it has an equally small price right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 June.

By:George Armitage
2 Jun 2026
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - cornering
  • Head-turning design 
  • Frugal hybrid model
  • Only £214.84 a month

While hearts might be beating a little faster over news that a Giulietta-styled hatchback is set to return, you don't need to wait around for a stylish compact Alfa Romeo. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the baby Junior is currently available for an equally junior price.

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Pink Car Leasing is offering the sleek Alfa Romeo Junior for a super-low £214.84 on a three-year agreement – that's around £10 a month cheaper than when we last featured the Italian SUV as our Car Deal of the Day. 

To get one of your driveway you'll only need to lay down £2,777.03 as an initial payment, with mileage capped at a default 5,000 a year. 

You can save around £500 by lowering the initial payment to the equivalent of nine months rather than 12, with the monthly price only rising to £230.59. Raising the mileage cap to 8,000 will cost you just over £16 a month extra regardless of which initial payment option you choose.

The Alfa Romeo Junior had the honour of becoming the Italian brand's first pure-electric car, but a hybrid arrived later to offer more choice to customers.

This Ibrida (Italian for 'hybrid) version is the one you'll be getting with this deal, and it mixes punchy performance with excellent fuel economy.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is boosted by a 28bhp electric motor and a 0.9kWh 48-volt battery, giving a total power output of 134bhp. 

Acceleration is rather good, with 0-62mph taking under nine seconds, but the real highlight is fuel economy. Alfa Romeo claims nearly 60mpg on the combined cycle, which is excellent for a small high-rider such as this. 

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - interior

With Alfa Romeo seeing itself a sporting premium brand, all of its models are well-equipped. This entry-level model gets typically Alfa-styled 18-inch alloys, a pair of 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior page.

Deals on Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida rivals

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,047Avg. savings £4,263
New Jeep Avenger

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Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £25,016Avg. savings £2,411
New Ford Puma

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Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

New in-stock Mini CountrymanCash £29,345
New Mini Countryman

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Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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