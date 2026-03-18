First BMW Alpina to be high-performance 7 Series followed by X7
The long-awaited return of Alpina will kick off at the top end of BMW’s range with the 7 Series and X7
BMW has confirmed that the first new models from the ‘BMW Alpina’ brand will be high-end versions of the 7 Series and X7. After acquiring the Alpina brand and bringing it in-house, BMW has made clear it’ll be used on a range of new, ultra-luxurious models that sit in the space between a traditional BMW and a Rolls-Royce. The series will start with the two biggest models in BMW’s portfolio.
Speaking with BMW’s board member for research and development, Joachim Post, Auto Express was told that the firm “will bring Alpina from the top. We will start from the 7 Series and the X7.” It’s expected the brand will kick off proceedings with a high-end variant of the 7 Series, which is just about to have a substantial mid-life update in the next few months. An all-new X7 will follow in 2027.
We still don’t yet know the full extent of how different these new BMW Alpina models will be from their base models, but can speculate that unique styling, more opulent materials and a greater sense of individualisation is on the cards.
At this stage, however, we’d be surprised to see new bodies or significant changes to the proportions – it’s just too expensive to create a whole new body shell for such limited sales volumes. In terms of the technical changes, new BMW Alpina models will feature high performance powertrains, and should include both ICE and EV options; Jochim confirmed “we are powertrain flexible”.
In response to whether Alpina could tread on the toes of the BMW M brand, Post said: “Alpina is always different [to BMW M] in the past. BMW M is for the race track, and Alpina we talk about speed not sport. Speed, comfort, and luxury. But completely different from M.
“[It] fits very well. We have the sporty side of M, and the other one is speed, luxury, comfort and individualisation, that’s how we take Alpina from X7 and 7 Series. You will see what’s coming.”
We shouldn’t have to wait long to see the first Alpina model in the flesh, but when it does arrive it’ll have models from Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach in its crosshairs. The plan for smaller and more attainable BMW Alpina models is less clear at this stage, but due to the emphasis on high-end luxury, rather than performance-oriented grand tourers, the wait for a new 3 Series or 5 Series-based model will be a little longer.
Will this new era meet the expectations of Alpina’s exacting customers, though? We’ll have to wait and see.
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