BMW has confirmed that the first new models from the ‘BMW Alpina’ brand will be high-end versions of the 7 Series and X7. After acquiring the Alpina brand and bringing it in-house, BMW has made clear it’ll be used on a range of new, ultra-luxurious models that sit in the space between a traditional BMW and a Rolls-Royce. The series will start with the two biggest models in BMW’s portfolio.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking with BMW’s board member for research and development, Joachim Post, Auto Express was told that the firm “will bring Alpina from the top. We will start from the 7 Series and the X7.” It’s expected the brand will kick off proceedings with a high-end variant of the 7 Series, which is just about to have a substantial mid-life update in the next few months. An all-new X7 will follow in 2027.

We still don’t yet know the full extent of how different these new BMW Alpina models will be from their base models, but can speculate that unique styling, more opulent materials and a greater sense of individualisation is on the cards.

At this stage, however, we’d be surprised to see new bodies or significant changes to the proportions – it’s just too expensive to create a whole new body shell for such limited sales volumes. In terms of the technical changes, new BMW Alpina models will feature high performance powertrains, and should include both ICE and EV options; Jochim confirmed “we are powertrain flexible”.