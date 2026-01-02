BMW’s acquisition of Alpina, which formerly operated as a post-factory manufacturer selling a range of modified BMW models, was finalised in March 2022 and we’ll soon see the first model from the ‘BMW Alpina’ brand.

BMW has announced that it will celebrate two world premieres at this year’s Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este from 17 May: one from BMW’s Motorrad motorbike division and another from BMW Alpina, which will be exhibiting to the public for the first time at Lake Como.

While that might seem like a mere brand launch, we could potentially see a completely new model from BMW Alpina. Previously at Villa d'Este, BMW showed the Concept Speedtop in 2025, the Concept Skytop in 2024 and the Concept Touring Coupe in 2023 A similar ultra-luxurious, limited-edition model would tie in neatly with BMW Alpina’s positioning as a void-filler between BMW and Rolls-Royce.

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We know the first two models in BMW Alpina’s range will be based on the largest BMWs on sale, the 7 Series and X7. BMW hasn’t said if either of these will be present at Villa d’Este or if another concept car will be there to build excitement around the brand, but what looks certain is that a notable chapter of Alpina’s story will be written on the shores of Lake Como.

BMW Alpina: future strategy

The plan to bring Alpina in-house had enthusiasts worried, and with hardly any information available, many feared it would be dissolved into little more than a trim level. But BMW recently banished those fears, when chairman of the board of management Oliver Zipse confirmed that the brand would be spun off into an entirely different entity called BMW Alpina, operating in the space between BMW and Rolls.