BMW Alpina's future to emerge with new concept car at Villa d'Este
The renowned concours event will host the first public presentation of BMW Alpina
BMW’s acquisition of Alpina, which formerly operated as a post-factory manufacturer selling a range of modified BMW models, was finalised in March 2022 and we’ll soon see the first model from the ‘BMW Alpina’ brand.
BMW has announced that it will celebrate two world premieres at this year’s Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este from 17 May: one from BMW’s Motorrad motorbike division and another from BMW Alpina, which will be exhibiting to the public for the first time at Lake Como.
While that might seem like a mere brand launch, we could potentially see a completely new model from BMW Alpina. Previously at Villa d'Este, BMW showed the Concept Speedtop in 2025, the Concept Skytop in 2024 and the Concept Touring Coupe in 2023 A similar ultra-luxurious, limited-edition model would tie in neatly with BMW Alpina’s positioning as a void-filler between BMW and Rolls-Royce.
We know the first two models in BMW Alpina’s range will be based on the largest BMWs on sale, the 7 Series and X7. BMW hasn’t said if either of these will be present at Villa d’Este or if another concept car will be there to build excitement around the brand, but what looks certain is that a notable chapter of Alpina’s story will be written on the shores of Lake Como.
BMW Alpina: future strategy
The plan to bring Alpina in-house had enthusiasts worried, and with hardly any information available, many feared it would be dissolved into little more than a trim level. But BMW recently banished those fears, when chairman of the board of management Oliver Zipse confirmed that the brand would be spun off into an entirely different entity called BMW Alpina, operating in the space between BMW and Rolls.
The brand will focus on high levels of luxury and performance, as before, but also increase the amount of personalisation available on each of its new models. No official information has been revealed about how much they’ll differ from the BMW on which they are based, but their core appeal will remain BMW M-like performance, with a focus on comfort, personalisation and more sophisticated design.
Some rumours from within BMW suggest that future Alpinas will be far more visually differentiated than before, with more than the unique wheels, bodykits and rear spoilers of previous Alpina models.
In a previous statement, BMW said 2026 “marks the launch of BMW Alpina as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella”. As part of the launch, the new BMW Alpina name will be carried on the rear of all models, with the lettering “inspired by the asymmetrical wordmark from the 1970s”, according to BMW.
“Key elements of the BMW Alpina brand are its unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with hallmark driving characteristics. This is complemented by an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options and custom materials along with unmistakable details,” BMW continued.
The final Alpina was last year’s limited-edition B8 GT, based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe with BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to put out 625bhp and 850Nm of torque. In true Alpina fashion, its unrestricted top speed meant it topped out at 204mph, 14mph faster than the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe – used examples of which are available on the Auto Express Buy a Car service.
Alpina hasn’t yet produced an all-electric car, but now it’s formally integrated into BMW, it will surely only be a matter of time before we see a pure EV from the new brand.
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