Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Petrol BMW M3 to thrive in the EV era with engine investment to cut emissions

New combustion technology means BMW’s fan-favourite M models will live on

By:Alastair Crooks
8 May 2026
BMW M3 CS Touring - front

The turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine found in the BMW M2, M3 and M4, along with several Alpina models, has been given a lifeline as BMW looks to keep its hot M cars compliant with upcoming emissions regulations. 

The S58 engine, as it’s codenamed, will receive ‘BMW M Ignite’ technology which will help meet the Euro 7 emissions standard that is set to come into force in November 2026. BMW says production of M3 and M4s fitted with the revised engine will begin in July, while the M2 will get the technology from August. 

‘BMW M Ignite’ is the German company’s marketing terminology for pre-chamber combustion – essentially meaning the engine has two spark plugs per cylinder. Alongside this, there’s also new variable turbine geometry of the turbochargers and a higher compression ratio. BMW says the new set-up “enables a significant reduction in fuel consumption”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

More importantly for BMW M car enthusiasts, there’s no drop-off in power with the increase in efficiency. The base car in BMW’s range to use the S58 is the M2 with 473bhp, while CS versions of the M3 and M4 come with 542bhp. 

Alexander Karajlovic, Head of Development at BMW M, says the sound has been improved as well “particularly at higher revs and under heavy load” where the firm has achieved “a more throaty and even more emotive sound”. He continued: “In the lower rev and load ranges, however, the sound differs hardly at all from the familiar S58.”

The M Ignite system is patented by BMW and while it’s only set for the S58 right now, Karajlovic says there is potential for other engines to utilise the tech. “In an increasingly dynamic market environment with ever-growing regulatory requirements, this concept is, in principle, scalable with a view to the future.” 

BMW M Ignite in action

BMW isn’t the only company looking to keep its performance engines alive through stricter emissions tests. Mercedes says its entire ICE portfolio, comprising four-cylinder, six-cylinder, V8 and V12 engines, is ready for Euro 7.

It’s unclear whether the new tech will have an impact on pricing of BMW models equipped with S58 engines. The M2 currently starts from £70,095, while the M3 gets underway at £91,315. 

If you’re looking for M car thrills for less, then check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service where there’s the excellent F87-generation M2 available from well under £30,000... 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW Alpina's future to emerge with new concept car at Villa d'Este
BMW Alpina Villa d&#039;Este teaser

BMW Alpina's future to emerge with new concept car at Villa d'Este

The renowned concours event will host the first public presentation of BMW Alpina
News
26 Mar 2026
BMW tuner AC Schnitzer to close: EVs, red tape, US tariffs and young people blamed 
AC Schnitzer PROFILE (E86 M Coupé)

BMW tuner AC Schnitzer to close: EVs, red tape, US tariffs and young people blamed 

Any new buyer has until the end of the year to save AC Schnitzer 
News
21 Mar 2026
New BMW iX4 officially on the way after specs leak online
BMW iX4 - front 3/4 parked

New BMW iX4 officially on the way after specs leak online

Future BMW iX4 powertrains have been accidentally leaked by the brand in the US
News
27 Feb 2026
New BMW M2 xDrive, BMW iX4 and more accidentally confirmed by German giant
New BMW M2 being driven in the UK - front action

New BMW M2 xDrive, BMW iX4 and more accidentally confirmed by German giant

The names and details of new models coming this year have prematurely appeared on BMW USA’s website
News
27 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power

The new Toyota Yaris will arrive by 2028, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
5 May 2026
Nissan Ariya gets a new look and a lower price
New Nissan Ariya facelift - front tracking

Nissan Ariya gets a new look and a lower price

Leaf-inspired styling for Nissan’s flagship EV as it looks to stay competitive
News
6 May 2026
Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

Stellantis design boss lays out the plan for upcoming design revolution
News
6 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content