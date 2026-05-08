Petrol BMW M3 to thrive in the EV era with engine investment to cut emissions

The turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine found in the BMW M2, M3 and M4, along with several Alpina models, has been given a lifeline as BMW looks to keep its hot M cars compliant with upcoming emissions regulations.

The S58 engine, as it’s codenamed, will receive ‘BMW M Ignite’ technology which will help meet the Euro 7 emissions standard that is set to come into force in November 2026. BMW says production of M3 and M4s fitted with the revised engine will begin in July, while the M2 will get the technology from August.

‘BMW M Ignite’ is the German company’s marketing terminology for pre-chamber combustion – essentially meaning the engine has two spark plugs per cylinder. Alongside this, there’s also new variable turbine geometry of the turbochargers and a higher compression ratio. BMW says the new set-up “enables a significant reduction in fuel consumption”.

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More importantly for BMW M car enthusiasts, there’s no drop-off in power with the increase in efficiency. The base car in BMW’s range to use the S58 is the M2 with 473bhp, while CS versions of the M3 and M4 come with 542bhp.

Alexander Karajlovic, Head of Development at BMW M, says the sound has been improved as well “particularly at higher revs and under heavy load” where the firm has achieved “a more throaty and even more emotive sound”. He continued: “In the lower rev and load ranges, however, the sound differs hardly at all from the familiar S58.”

The M Ignite system is patented by BMW and while it’s only set for the S58 right now, Karajlovic says there is potential for other engines to utilise the tech. “In an increasingly dynamic market environment with ever-growing regulatory requirements, this concept is, in principle, scalable with a view to the future.”

BMW isn’t the only company looking to keep its performance engines alive through stricter emissions tests. Mercedes says its entire ICE portfolio, comprising four-cylinder, six-cylinder, V8 and V12 engines, is ready for Euro 7.

It’s unclear whether the new tech will have an impact on pricing of BMW models equipped with S58 engines. The M2 currently starts from £70,095, while the M3 gets underway at £91,315.

If you’re looking for M car thrills for less, then check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service where there’s the excellent F87-generation M2 available from well under £30,000...