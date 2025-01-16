Limited-edition, 204mph Alpina B8 GT is the ultimate autobahn cruiser
New flagship B8 GT based on the BMW M850i Gran Coupe offers more power and luxury than ever
Alpina’s most powerful model ever has just been revealed in the form of the limited-edition B8 GT. This sleek four-door is based on the BMW M850i Gran Coupé, but features considerably more power and torque, leaving even BMW’s own M8 Competition trailing.
Priced £191,300 in the UK, the B8 GT will be limited to just 99 units worldwide.
The newcomer delivers peak figures of 625bhp and 850Nm of torque – increases of 13bhp and 50Nm compared with the standard B8, and also up on the 616bhp and 750Nm of the M8 Competition.
The extra performance is derived from the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine, which features tweaks to the engine management and exhaust.
Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF transmission which has been optimised for the extra power and torque. The all-wheel-drive system has also been upgraded with a modified transfer case, and there are further tweaks to the electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle.
The result of all these changes is revealed in the car’s performance figures, as the B8 GT will accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds, to 124mph in 10.4 seconds and go on to an impressive 204mph top speed.
Alpina has also made a range of changes to the chassis, starting with a new strut brace on the front axle to aid overall stiffness, as well as introducing a series of minor software changes to the suspension and steering systems.
The firm’s high-performance braking system is fitted as standard, behind standard 21-inch forged alloy wheels in the iconic Alpina multi-spoke design.
You’ll need to be a true Alpina aficionado to pick out the aesthetic updates, but there are a few. Carbon fibre has been applied around elements of the front and rear bumper, as well as the wing-mounted ducts behind the front wheel.
Alpina’s classic blue and green paint hues are standard, but unique to the GT is a further option of five bespoke colour options on top of the usual BMW palette. Twenty units will also be available with a new two-tone colour option. And unique to the GT is a new dark carbon finish to the decal set.
Inside, there’s a special combination of leather and Alcantara finishes on the seats and dashboard, but the standard B8 interior range is also available.
However, for a more luxurious effect, buyers can also upgrade to the Lavalina leather finish.
