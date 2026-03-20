Next BMW i5 won’t be just an electric 5 Series, the EV will forge it's own path
We’ve not yet seen the facelift of the current G20 generation, but BMW’s next all-new electric 5 Series will follow in the i3’s footsteps with dedicated underpinnings
BMW will build the next all-electric 5 Series, or i5, on a bespoke all-electric architecture – just like it’s done with the new i3.
This represents a change of strategy compared to the current model, which sees both ICE and EV 5 Series models share their underlying ‘CLAR’ platform and body. And it should result in considerable improvements in terms of range, efficiency and practicality when the all-new i5 arrives in three to four years’ time.
The news was confirmed in a conversation with BMW’s board member for research and development, Joachim Post, who told Auto Express that future models will adopt the same split personality under the skin as the new 3 Series.
Post said: “When we as BMW develop a new technology, we’re making 2.5 million cars a year in a lot of derivatives. What is always important for us is to scale. We are a global player, and we must scale our technology into the whole fleet to get that economy of scale. That gives you a feeling that once we do things, we don’t do it for just one car.” This suggests that the i3’s innovative platform will spread upwards to other models, such as the new i5.
Despite looking similar, the new all-electric i3 and its future ICE-powered 3 Series cousin have completely different architectures under the skin. This allows each to be optimised for their relevant powertrain – something that is much more difficult to do in a single platform for packaging reasons, as seen on the existing 5 Series.
Despite its smaller footprint and lower entry price, the new i3 substantially outperforms the current i5 in terms of range – by nearly 200 miles in some cases.
This discrepancy in range will no doubt be addressed in the current i5’s forthcoming mid-life update. However, while it will switch its battery cells and electronic components for ones developed from BMW’s Neue Klasse programme, it’s unlikely to be able to make up for the additional benefits in packaging and ultimate efficiency delivered by the i3’s bespoke chassis.
When will we see an all-new i5?
The current 5 Series has not been around for long in its current G20 generation, but BMW is rapidly implementing lots of its Neue Klasse technology, with a substantial update due in 2027. This will include fresh exterior styling, a new interior and the aforementioned upgrades to its battery and electric motors.
However, with more than half a traditional life-cycle still to go until a whole new generation of i5 arrives, it’s likely to be quite a wait before we see the full benefits of BMW’s new bespoke EV platform in action.
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