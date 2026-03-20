Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Next BMW i5 won’t be just an electric 5 Series, the EV will forge it's own path

We’ve not yet seen the facelift of the current G20 generation, but BMW’s next all-new electric 5 Series will follow in the i3’s footsteps with dedicated underpinnings

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Mar 2026
BMW i5 - main image

BMW will build the next all-electric 5 Series, or i5, on a bespoke all-electric architecture – just like it’s done with the new i3

This represents a change of strategy compared to the current model, which sees both ICE and EV 5 Series models share their underlying ‘CLAR’ platform and body. And it should result in considerable improvements in terms of range, efficiency and practicality when the all-new i5 arrives in three to four years’ time. 

The news was confirmed in a conversation with BMW’s board member for research and development, Joachim Post, who told Auto Express that future models will adopt the same split personality under the skin as the new 3 Series

Advertisement - Article continues below

Post said: “When we as BMW develop a new technology, we’re making 2.5 million cars a year in a lot of derivatives. What is always important for us is to scale. We are a global player, and we must scale our technology into the whole fleet to get that economy of scale. That gives you a feeling that once we do things, we don’t do it for just one car.” This suggests that the i3’s innovative platform will spread upwards to other models, such as the new i5. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite looking similar, the new all-electric i3 and its future ICE-powered 3 Series cousin have completely different architectures under the skin. This allows each to be optimised for their relevant powertrain – something that is much more difficult to do in a single platform for packaging reasons, as seen on the existing 5 Series. 

Despite its smaller footprint and lower entry price, the new i3 substantially outperforms the current i5 in terms of range – by nearly 200 miles in some cases. 

This discrepancy in range will no doubt be addressed in the current i5’s forthcoming mid-life update. However, while it will switch its battery cells and electronic components for ones developed from BMW’s Neue Klasse programme, it’s unlikely to be able to make up for the additional benefits in packaging and ultimate efficiency delivered by the i3’s bespoke chassis. 

When will we see an all-new i5? 

The current 5 Series has not been around for long in its current G20 generation, but BMW is rapidly implementing lots of its Neue Klasse technology, with a substantial update due in 2027. This will include fresh exterior styling, a new interior and the aforementioned upgrades to its battery and electric motors. 

However, with more than half a traditional life-cycle still to go until a whole new generation of i5 arrives, it’s likely to be quite a wait before we see the full benefits of BMW’s new bespoke EV platform in action. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW 5 Series review
BMW 530e - front tracking

BMW 5 Series review

The BMW 5 Series goes large on technology and electrification, but the keen dynamics of the previous model remain
In-depth reviews
18 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month
BMW i5 - front cornering, right

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month

You’d better jump on this deal quickly, because at this price it won’t be around for long. The BMW i5 is our Deal of the Day for 23 February.
News
23 Feb 2026
Best saloon cars to buy in 2026
Best saloon cars

Best saloon cars to buy in 2026

Saloon cars may be less popular than they used to be, but there are still plenty of fantastic models to choose from
Best cars & vans
24 Nov 2025
Best used executive cars to buy 2026
Best used executive cars 2025/26

Best used executive cars to buy 2026

If you need a fast, comfortable and stylish set of wheels, these are the best used executive cars that the market has to offer
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?
New Peugeot ‘Turbo 100’ engine

Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?

New 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to replace Puretech motors in Peugeot and more
News
16 Mar 2026
New Rivian R2 details revealed: UK specs, range and pricing for Tesla Model Y rival
Rivian R2 - front tracking

New Rivian R2 details revealed: UK specs, range and pricing for Tesla Model Y rival

The cutting-edge electric family SUV is coming to the UK – but in 2028 at the earliest
News
16 Mar 2026
Jaecoo 7 range boosted by new hybrid SHS-S and flagship Black Luxury models
Jaecoo 7 SHS-S - front

Jaecoo 7 range boosted by new hybrid SHS-S and flagship Black Luxury models

The popular Jaecoo 7 range adds a new hybrid model to slot between the petrol and plug-in variants
News
18 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content