Next BMW i5 won’t be just an electric 5 Series, the EV will forge it's own path

BMW will build the next all-electric 5 Series, or i5, on a bespoke all-electric architecture – just like it’s done with the new i3.

This represents a change of strategy compared to the current model, which sees both ICE and EV 5 Series models share their underlying ‘CLAR’ platform and body. And it should result in considerable improvements in terms of range, efficiency and practicality when the all-new i5 arrives in three to four years’ time.

The news was confirmed in a conversation with BMW’s board member for research and development, Joachim Post, who told Auto Express that future models will adopt the same split personality under the skin as the new 3 Series.

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Post said: “When we as BMW develop a new technology, we’re making 2.5 million cars a year in a lot of derivatives. What is always important for us is to scale. We are a global player, and we must scale our technology into the whole fleet to get that economy of scale. That gives you a feeling that once we do things, we don’t do it for just one car.” This suggests that the i3’s innovative platform will spread upwards to other models, such as the new i5.