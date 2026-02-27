For car buyers who think a long-wheelbase Range Rover just isn’t quite big enough, London-based car importer Clive Sutton might have an answer. As of now, it’ll be selling US-built SUVs and pick-up trucks from Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC in the UK. All will be offered with a full three-year manufacturer warranty, but a fuel card is not on the options list.

At the top end is a collection of four Escalade SUV models. The Luxury Premium and Sport Premium trim levels both start at £149,950, and come with a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre 420bhp V8 engine. These are well equipped from the factory and include three-row seating with two captain’s chairs in the middle row. Other elements including semi-aniline leather, a high-end audio and 22-inch wheels are also standard.

A long-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade ESV in Sport Platinum trim is also available for £180,000. This jumbo-sized model is 5,763mm long – that’s around 300mm longer than the extended-wheelbase Mercedes Maybach S-Class. If you’re in the market for an ultra-luxurious new car, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now.

At the top of Cadillac’s range is the £199,950 Escalade V. Based on the standard-length car, it swaps the engine out for a supercharged version of the 6.2-litre V8 producing 685bhp and 885Nm of torque. If you’re interested, the combined fuel economy rating is 14.3mpg and it produces 469g/km of CO2. The latter figure is the highest of any mainstream production car on sale in the UK, and by some margin.

Beyond this, Clive Sutton is also offering the closely related Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and GMC Yukon SUVs with the same 420bhp naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine as the base Escalades. These start at £86,000 for the Tahoe, rising to £110,000 for the Yukon.

A range of pick-ups based on the same platform will also be available, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra costing from £66,000 plus VAT. This includes the Silverado ZR-2, which is optimised for off-roading. This model features increased ride height, locking front and rear differentials and rugged all-terrain tyres. This variant will set you back £75,000, plus VAT.

