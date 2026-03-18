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New BMW Alpina B7 on the way with V8 muscle in a VIP suit

BMW Alpina’s first model will start at the top, with a sleek V8-powered ‘B7’ that’ll do 190mph

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Nov 2026
New BMW Alpina B7 - front 3/46

The first road-going model from Alpina’s next generation has been revealed in its final stages of testing, starting right at the top of BMW’s range with a new model based on the 7 Series saloon. Focused around the notion of ‘Speed, not Sport’, this flagship version is likely to be called the B7, and feature a variety of unique styling and technical elements that lift it above the M Performance 7 Series variants that already command a price of more than £160,000. 

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Revealed during high-speed testing at the Nardo facility in Italy, this high-spec variant will feature a range of styling changes unique to Alpina. This includes a bespoke set of forged 20-inch alloy wheels and four oval exhaust pipes – both of which directly take inspiration from iconic styling features of previous models. 

The prototype also revealed the use of yellow-coloured daytime-running lights. In Europe, these are only allowed to be coloured yellow when the main headlamp units are also in use, but should make the B7 obvious, even from a distance. Unique exterior colour and exterior trim will also be applied, including a modernised take on Alpina’s iconic badging. 

BMW is also working on giving the car’s underpinnings a boost, starting with the V8 engine. This is due to be the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged unit that’s already been revealed in the M760 xDrive model. However, while that car will be limited to 563bhp, we expect the Alpina to offer even more power to go alongside its premium placement. Specific power figures are yet to be confirmed, but testing has revealed a top speed of up to 190mph. 

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It won’t just be a carryover, either, but will feature unique mapping for the engine and transmission to give the B7 a more effortless and less aggressive feel when driving. Bespoke tyres have also been developed, which will join a range of other small tweaks to the 7 Series’s existing technical package. This includes air-suspension, rear-wheel steering and the possible inclusion of an active anti-roll system.

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Another distinctive feature we expect to see on the future B7 is an upgraded interior, with higher-quality materials including even more luxurious leathers and woodgrains. 

Auto Express was also told by BMW Alpina insiders that the firm will follow on with an Alpina version of the updated X7 in 2027. This will also feature a V8 engine and bespoke styling, and rival cars such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Range Rover SV

New BMW Alpina B7 - rear 3/46

In response to whether Alpina could tread on the toes of BMW M, those working inside the firm point to the fact that it has always produced cars that were different to BMW M models in the past. BMW M is focused on performance on road and track while Alpina is about speed, comfort, and luxury, but focused very much on the road.

The plan for smaller and more attainable BMW Alpina models is less clear at this stage, but due to the emphasis on high-end luxury, rather than performance-orientated grand tourers, it’s unlikely we’ll see more attainable Alpina models in the short term. 

Will this new era meet the expectations of Alpina’s exacting customers, though? We’ll have to wait and see. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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