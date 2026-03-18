The first road-going model from Alpina’s next generation has been revealed in its final stages of testing, starting right at the top of BMW’s range with a new model based on the 7 Series saloon. Focused around the notion of ‘Speed, not Sport’, this flagship version is likely to be called the B7, and feature a variety of unique styling and technical elements that lift it above the M Performance 7 Series variants that already command a price of more than £160,000.

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Revealed during high-speed testing at the Nardo facility in Italy, this high-spec variant will feature a range of styling changes unique to Alpina. This includes a bespoke set of forged 20-inch alloy wheels and four oval exhaust pipes – both of which directly take inspiration from iconic styling features of previous models.

The prototype also revealed the use of yellow-coloured daytime-running lights. In Europe, these are only allowed to be coloured yellow when the main headlamp units are also in use, but should make the B7 obvious, even from a distance. Unique exterior colour and exterior trim will also be applied, including a modernised take on Alpina’s iconic badging.

BMW is also working on giving the car’s underpinnings a boost, starting with the V8 engine. This is due to be the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged unit that’s already been revealed in the M760 xDrive model. However, while that car will be limited to 563bhp, we expect the Alpina to offer even more power to go alongside its premium placement. Specific power figures are yet to be confirmed, but testing has revealed a top speed of up to 190mph.