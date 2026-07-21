The GLS is the pinnacle of the Mercedes SUV line-up, essentially acting as a jacked-up alternative to the S-Class limousine. But if it’s still not quite special enough for you, then Maybach may have just revealed the solution, with its take on the luxury flagship.

While we don’t know if the Maybach GLS will be sold in the UK, Mercedes says European orders for the Maybach GLS will open at the end of July with specific markets to be announced later on. What we do know from Mercedes is that the Maybach GLS is “true to Wilhelm Maybach’s [the firm’s founder] enduring maxim” from 105 years ago: “to create the very best from the very best”.

What does that mean in 2026? Well, the Maybach GLS 680 gets the same facelift that arrived on the regular Mercedes GLS earlier this year. That includes new-look lights front and rear with Mercedes’ three-point star light signature, redesigned bumpers plus a reshaped grille.

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For the Maybach edition, that grille sports a unique look with ‘Maybach’ lettering, an illuminated outline and, in certain markets, a lit-up bonnet emblem. One classic Maybach detail comes in the shape of larger, thick-spoke wheels – forged 23-inch rims in this case. Here, the German company has taken a leaf out of Rolls-Royce’s book because the wheel includes a balanced Mercedes star that remains upright at all times.