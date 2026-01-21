Calling world leaders, media moguls, business tycoons, A-list celebrities and high-net worth individuals everywhere! The new facelifted Mercedes S-Class has arrived and not only is it ready to effortlessly whisk you to your next board meeting, it’s basically a boardroom on wheels – with a fresh flat-plane V8 under the bonnet.

This isn’t an all-new generation of Mercedes’ globally recognised status symbol, however more than 50 per cent of the components on the Mk7 S-Class – around 2,700 – are either new or re-engineered for this updated version. So this is rather more than your average mid-life nip-and-tuck.

The revised S-Class has maintained its understated persona, but makes even more of a statement now because the already imposing grille is 20 per cent larger, adorned with dozens of tiny chrome three-pointed stars and illuminated.

The same is true of the three-pointed star on the bonnet, although the light-up emblem – which will be an optional extra – has been designed to avoid distracting or blinding the driver at night. New headlights with mirco-LED technology also incorporate the company’s iconic emblem, and there are another three stars in the new chrome-framed tail-lights.

Fresh wheel designs include brand-new, 20-inch 50-cross-spoke rims that we admired when Auto Express saw the refreshed S-Class at Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. They’re crafted using innovative high-pressure casting technology that allows for sharper contours and thinner spokes.