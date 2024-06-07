Verdict

Is the Mercedes S-Class about to reassert itself as the leader of the luxury car class? We’re not sure, based on what we’ve seen and experienced so far. This was just a very brief taste of what’s to come, though, and the updates Mercedes has implemented are sure to please the car’s affluent and demanding clientele.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The facelifted Mercedes S-Class will be unveiled in a matter of weeks, and rather than a subtle mid-life nip-and-tuck, the global status symbol is set to receive a significant refresh inside and out, with some interesting upgrades.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told Auto Express last year that the company has “invested a lot more in the model update of the new combustion-engined S-Class than we normally spend on a facelift”. But if you don’t want to wait for the revised model, you can currently save £8,500 on the current, very lavish S-Class through our Buy A Car Service.

Källenius’ comments explain how more than 50 per cent of the components on the facelifted S-Class – which number around 2,700 – are either new or have been re-engineered. To get an early taste of Mercedes’ efforts and investment, Auto Express headed to the brand’s home in Stuttgart, Germany, for a passenger ride in the new and (we assumed) improved S-Class.