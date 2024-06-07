New Mercedes S-Class facelift ride review: luxury limo gets some serious upgrades
New Mercedes S-Class with big V8 energy is almost here, and we’ve been for a ride in it
Is the Mercedes S-Class about to reassert itself as the leader of the luxury car class? We’re not sure, based on what we’ve seen and experienced so far. This was just a very brief taste of what’s to come, though, and the updates Mercedes has implemented are sure to please the car’s affluent and demanding clientele.
The facelifted Mercedes S-Class will be unveiled in a matter of weeks, and rather than a subtle mid-life nip-and-tuck, the global status symbol is set to receive a significant refresh inside and out, with some interesting upgrades.
Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told Auto Express last year that the company has “invested a lot more in the model update of the new combustion-engined S-Class than we normally spend on a facelift”. But if you don’t want to wait for the revised model, you can currently save £8,500 on the current, very lavish S-Class through our Buy A Car Service.
Källenius’ comments explain how more than 50 per cent of the components on the facelifted S-Class – which number around 2,700 – are either new or have been re-engineered. To get an early taste of Mercedes’ efforts and investment, Auto Express headed to the brand’s home in Stuttgart, Germany, for a passenger ride in the new and (we assumed) improved S-Class.
This being a luxury limousine designed for chauffeuring world leaders, A-list celebrities and those with a net worth similar to the GDP of a small nation, we naturally chose to sit in the back, which in the S-Class has always been the best seat in the house.
The late-stage prototype was covered in camouflage to conceal the new S-Class’s styling changes, but there’s no hiding the fact that the imposing grille has expanded. There also appears to be new headlights incorporating a three-pointed motif, as on other Mercedes models we have seen recently. A similar design has been added to the tail-lights, and we expect there will be some new wheel designs, too.
The interior was also covered in more cloth than you’d find in a Savile Row tailor, pointing to substantial alterations. The current S-Class’s portrait touchscreen is clearly gone, replaced by what is likely a version of Mercedes’ Superscreen set-up, similar to the one in the latest E-Class.
It will be running the very latest version of the company’s MBUX infotainment system, powered by the new MB.OS operating system, which is referred to as a ‘superbrain’ for the car that’s designed to provide a more intuitive and personal experience for customers.
Our driver on that day was Frank Wundrak, Mercedes’ senior manager for large vehicle testing, with 530bhp and 750Nm of torque at his disposal from a new V8 engine, the M 177 Evo, which will feature in the S 580 4MATIC. Upgraded internals include a flat-plane crank, turbocharger housings and a refined injection system to make the engine more responsive, refined and efficient, while mild-hybrid assistance allows for incredibly smooth start-stop functionality.
But we were more engrossed by the deep, satisfying burble emitted by the new V8 as we glided along the road, as it was a sound that you wouldn’t expect from a car as graceful or restrained as the S-Class.
The mild-hybrid tech also supports the engine by providing a small amount of boost and recuperating energy when the car slows down. This particular S-Class can’t drive on electric power alone, but that’s simply a limitation of mild-hybrid technology. We’re told there will be a plug-in hybrid S 580 e that can cover more than 60 miles in EV mode.
A petrol six-cylinder will be available as well in the S 450 4MATIC and S 500 4MATIC, with an ‘overtorque’ function to assist when accelerating hard or overtaking. Meanwhile, the S 350 d 4MATIC and S 450 d 4MATIC will feature a six-cylinder diesel that’s been developed to meet future emissions legislation and has the first electrically heated catalytic converter on a production car, to help clean harmful pollutants from the exhaust faster and more efficiently.
Another advance is the updated air-suspension system, which uses the same components as before, but has an ‘intelligent damping’ function. This uses data collected from other Mercedes cars to anticipate potholes or other imperfections in the road ahead and adjust the damping to make the ride in the S-Class even more sublime.
However, Wundrak explained that the system requires data from other models fitted with air-suspension, such as the new GLC with EQ Technology, which has only just been launched. Plus, he admitted that the system doesn’t learn from repeated events, meaning that even if you go over the same pothole every single day on the way to the office, the car is unable to prepare itself. To us, this seems like a mis-step, and something that the engineers need to rectify with an update.
Wundrak explained: “If we increase the damping [for every pothole along a route] the driving comfort for the perfect road will be not so good. So that’s why we’re just preparing the car for a single event.”
As we arrived back at Mercedes HQ, we made time to appreciate the sumptuous materials surrounding us, from the quilted leather upholstery to the deep walnut wood accents on the doors, and even the backs of the front seats.
Naturally, space is plentiful in the back of the S-Class, with super-soft pillows to rest your weary head after a hard day of acquisitions, and acres of legroom. When you want to let continents pass you by, the rear seats can also recline very far back, for an experience akin to flying first class.
