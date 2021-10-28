New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2025 review: the ultimate statement of wealth

Verdict

The Rolls-Royce Ghost operates on a different plane to other luxury cars when it comes to elegance and unimpeachable quality. However we don’t think the Black Badge variant shows the Ghost in its best light because its 22-inch wheels – an inch bigger than in the previous iteration – compromise the ride quality. To some customers this will be a worthy trade-off for the sake of style, but for the true Rolls-Royce experience a standard Ghost is the better option.

Take one look at the spec sheet of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and it’d be easy to think it was a relic of the past. This luxury four-door saloon is driven by a V12 petrol engine, unassisted by anything as crude as hybrid modules, or a battery beyond the 12V pack that powers its electrically operated doors. However, much like the Ritz Hotel or a Rolex watch, the Rolls-Royce Ghost represents a great nostalgia trip through tradition and splendour – but with a caveat or two.

The Ghost has recently been updated for its Series II era, and its fundamentals come with almost no concessions. It may be considered the entry-level Rolls-Royce, yet behind its typically imposing grille sits a 6.75-litre V12 engine with two turbochargers, powering all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. We’re driving the Black Badge variant on this occasion, which lifts power from the standard car’s 563bhp to a more menacing 591bhp. Rolls-Royce doesn’t quote performance figures, but it takes around 4.5 seconds to sprint from 0-62mph.