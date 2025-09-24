Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

VIP-spec Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition confirms big engines are best

The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition is a swansong for the twelve-cylinder engine, with just 50 cars being produced

By:Paul Adam
24 Sep 2025
New Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition - front 3/415

Mercedes-Maybach has pulled the covers off its latest luxury car masterpiece, the V12 Edition. Paying tribute to the brand's long-standing connection with the V12 engine, the luxury saloon is limited to a mere 50 examples, and was unveiled to a select audience of VIPs and press at the historic Fort Michelangelo in Civitavecchia, Italy.

The V12 Edition is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, and features plenty of advanced technology, including active road noise compensation, rear-axle steering and E-Active Body Control active suspension to ensure the ride quality is suitably sublime.

At its core is a 6.0-litre V12 bi-turbo engine, producing a chunky 604bhp and 900Nm of torque and allowing the saloon to sprint from 0-62mph in just 4.5 seconds. The electronically limited top speed is the usual 155mph.

But, it’s the bespoke design elements from Mercedes-Maybach’s Manufaktur programme that set this car apart. The two-tone paint job in olive metallic and obsidian black takes up to 10 working days to apply, which is twice as long as the standard Maybach signature paint finish. The exterior is completed with five-hole forged wheels, also in an olive metallic hue. And, as a tribute to the iconic Maybach Zeppelin, there’s a special emblem on the C-pillar featuring a 24-carat gold and chrome medal with a “12” engraving.

New Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition - rear overview15

The opulent approach continues inside, with saddle brown Nappa leather upholstery, high-gloss brown burr walnut wood trim, and a diamond-quilted roof liner. Just to ensure that everyone who travels in the V12 Edition is aware of its rarity, there’s a ‘1 of 50’ badge in the centre console and a golden inlay with 12 golden circles, plus each vehicle comes with bespoke accessories, including silver-plated champagne flutes and a bespoke keyring.

With deliveries beginning in autumn 2025 in select markets, the V12 Edition is expected to carry a price tag well above the £200,000 cost of the standard S 680.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

