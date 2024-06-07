New Mercedes S-Class facelift confirmed for 2026 launch

As for the S-Class design, we’ve spotted Mercedes testing its limousine already and can see it will be getting a significant update to its exterior design, dominated by a much larger grille that sits between two new headlights. While the test car’s camouflage does hide most design details, we can see that the headlights have three-pointed lighting elements similar to that found on the recently updated EQS, likely featuring Mercedes’ latest Digital Headlight technology.

Changes at the rear include new tail-lights that look to be inspired by the latest E-Class, which feature yet more three-pointed star motifs. These sit above a prominent set of exhaust finishers at the bottom of the lower bumper.

While such exterior changes are nothing unusual on a mid-life update, the level to which Mercedes is planning on upgrading the cabin and its powertrain tech is a bigger question that’s still to be answered.

In typical fashion, the current S-Class was the first Mercedes to introduce a new infotainment system when it arrived in 2020. That portrait-orientated touchscreen is now in use across most of the marque’s C-Class and sports car ranges. But the latest E-Class has now usurped the S-Class with its new ‘Superscreen’ option, suggesting that a more comprehensive tech update will be on the cards in order to keep the limo feeling like a flagship model.

We expect to see and hear more about the new S-Class in the coming months, with a reveal possible later this year, ahead of 2026 sales.

