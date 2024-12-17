New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class looking to reignite luxury battle with Rolls-Royce

Mercedes is readying a mid-life update of the S-Class and following close behind is the uber-luxurious Maybach variant - spied here for the first time.

The seventh generation of the S-Class arrived in 2020 so we expect to see the wraps come off Mercedes’ flagship limousine in the coming months. The current Maybach S-Class joined the party just under a year later, so a late 2025 launch could be on the cards.

As we can see from these images, the Maybach will gain the same front-end treatment as the updated S-Class with a larger grille and re-worked bumper. The usual Maybach trimmings are likely to apply - think additional chrome and a Maybach inscription, although not the ‘double-M’ bonnet badge which was abandoned a few generations ago.

The side will likely retain Maybach’s emblem on the rear pillar - conveniently covered up by a small patch of camouflage on this test car. We should also see a bespoke set of forged alloy wheels and a new rear-light signature inspired by that of the newer E-Class.

The current Maybach S-Class is offered with two engines. First, there’s the S 580 4MATIC with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 sending 496bhp and 700Nm of torque to all four wheels, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. However, although Mercedes has phased out the V12 in its models, Maybach has retained the S 680, which comes with a 6.0-litre V12 with 604bhp and 900Nm of torque. A plug-in hybrid version with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol was offered in other markets, but never found its way to the UK.

The car is pictured here in long-wheelbase form (the only bodystyle available on the Maybach), and there should be a few extra bits of equipment to help it stand out from the regular S-Class. The current car features things like an uprated sound system, Mercedes’ interior assistant with gesture control for the rear, and a pair of electrically adjustable and reclining chairs in place of the standard S-Class’s bench seat, both of which feature massaging legrests, and footrests built into the floor. However, we’ll have to wait to see what goodies Mercedes decides to give the Maybach for its expected release in late 2025.

