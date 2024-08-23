The idea of covering huge distances in a car fills many drivers with dread. For some, even the daily commute is a few miles too far, but others relish the opportunity of settling in for the long haul – particularly if they have the right car for the job. The best long-distance cars are ideally suited to covering big miles in effortless comfort so even those who’d really rather not travel so far at the wheel can arrive feeling refreshed.

While those with a sense of adventure and a thirst for excitement might choose a sports car for the task, the best long-distance cars we’re thinking of are more along the lines of cars that ride smoothly, generate minimal noise, and pamper you at every opportunity. Keeping those fuel costs in check is an added benefit.

The ten cars below are our pick of the best long-distance cars on sale. Some you might expect, others might surprise you, but all of them make the prospect of spending a day behind the wheel far more appealing than it would be in other cars.

Click the links in our table above or scroll down to find out more about the best long-distance cars on the market, according to our experts.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Pros Cons Unmatched road presence

Bespoke, quality craftsmanship

Peerless levels of luxury Might be ostentatious for some

High running costs

Vast size

We couldn’t really choose anything other than the Rolls Royce Phantom for the ultimate long-distance model.