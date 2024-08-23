Best long-distance cars 2025/2026
From long-distance road trips to mile-munching motorway commutes, these are the best long distance cars money can buy
The idea of covering huge distances in a car fills many drivers with dread. For some, even the daily commute is a few miles too far, but others relish the opportunity of settling in for the long haul – particularly if they have the right car for the job. The best long-distance cars are ideally suited to covering big miles in effortless comfort so even those who’d really rather not travel so far at the wheel can arrive feeling refreshed.
While those with a sense of adventure and a thirst for excitement might choose a sports car for the task, the best long-distance cars we’re thinking of are more along the lines of cars that ride smoothly, generate minimal noise, and pamper you at every opportunity. Keeping those fuel costs in check is an added benefit.
Compare the best long-distance cars
The ten cars below are our pick of the best long-distance cars on sale. Some you might expect, others might surprise you, but all of them make the prospect of spending a day behind the wheel far more appealing than it would be in other cars.
|Best long-distance car ranking and model
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1. Rolls-Royce Phantom
|5
|2. BMW 7 Series
|4
|3. Rolls-Royce Spectre
|4.5
|4. Bentley Flying Spur
|4.5
|5. Mercedes S-Class
|4
|6. Citroen C5 Aircross
|4.5
|7. BMW iX
|5
|8. Lexus LM
|3.5
|9. Porsche Panamera
|4
|10. Volkswagen ID.7
|4
Click the links in our table above or scroll down to find out more about the best long-distance cars on the market, according to our experts..
1. Rolls-Royce Phantom
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
We couldn’t really choose anything other than the Rolls Royce Phantom for the ultimate long-distance model.
Whether or not you agree that a £400,000 luxury car can really be the best vehicle in the world, as its maker has expressed on occasion, there are certain qualities about the Rolls-Royce Phantom that are indisputable.
It is not perfectly isolated, but you won’t find a car that gets closer. It’s certainly hard to put your finger on any area of refinement that could be improved; from the silence of its 6.7-litre V12 to the near-total absence of wind and road noise, courtesy of everything from impeccable door and window sealing to tyres that have foam-filled sidewalls.
Cabin comfort is, of course, first-class in the truest sense of the word, and ride comfort is effectively unsurpassed in modern vehicles. As you’d expect from a Rolls-Royce, the interior quality is stupendous and there’s a fantastic amount of space for front and rear occupants, even in the standard wheelbase Phantom.
“If there’s a more comfortable way to travel than in any of the chairs in the Rolls-Royce Phantom, it hasn’t been invented yet. The pure opulence of the Phantom’s spacious interior, coupled to its amazing whisper-quiet refinement and featherbed ride quality, mean it’s hard to imagine how things could be meaningfully improved.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
2. BMW 7 Series
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you want a pretty significant chunk of the Phantom’s opulence for about a quarter of the price, the current BMW 7 Series is a great place to start.
The latest 7 Series is best appreciated as the i7. Electric cars are already quiet, but the i7’s insulated feel is on another level from the average electric Kia or Volkswagen. All models of this Bavarian flagship’s interior offer soft materials, cabin space and technology in abundance, even if it is a bit difficult to look at on the outside.
All 7 Series have a remarkably comfortable ride quality and some of the best seats you’ll ever sit in. All have effortless performance, too, while features such as the rear-seat 8k ‘Theatre Screen’ mean trips are even more relaxing for those in the back, especially if you opt for the Rear Seat Comfort pack.
“We’d recommend getting the Executive Pack (which includes the Rear Seat Comfort Pack) because it adds electrically adjustable and massaging rear seats, which can be reclined. It’ll be a useful option for those buying the 7 Series as a chauffeur car.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
3. Rolls-Royce Spectre
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
It would appear that the only way to make a Rolls-Royce even quieter is by removing the engine entirely.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the first fully electric car to carry the Spirit of Ecstasy, and with a maximum WLTP combined range of 329 miles, long-distance journeys shouldn’t pose a problem.
The swept-back coupé bodystyle of the Spectre will turn some heads in the process too as it is one of the most elegant cars in Rolls-Royce’s line-up, looking right at home wafting along the motorway.
The Spectre isn’t quite as large as the Phantom, but there’ll be no complaints from those in the front when it comes to the ride quality or how the car has been put together as the Spectre is just as opulent and effortless as a Rolls-Royce should be.
“Refinement is pretty astonishing, at least; a Rolls should arrive and leave with the minimum of aural fuss and the Spectre sets new standards in this regard, with a near-total absence of electric-motor noise.” - John McIlroy, Auto Express contributor
4. Bentley Flying Spur
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
A Rolls-Royce Phantom may ultimately be more isolating than a Bentley Flying Spur, but it remains the kind of car you’d appreciate from the back seats, whatever distance you were doing.
The Bentley Flying Spur, on the other hand, is the one you’d want to cover those miles in yourself, as has long been the case between models from the two British luxury marques. More so now Bentley has added its new plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain as its big performance is matched with respectable economy considering the power on offer and nearly 50 miles of EV driving range.
Much like its Continental GT sibling, the Bentley Flying Spur comes with heaps of presence, and an array of neat touches. Its interior is roomy, and gloriously appointed with smooth leather, knurled metal, fine wood, all of which make for a super comfortable place to cover huge miles. You can also hide the rotating centre infotainment display away when you want to leave the outside world far, far away.
“More engaging than a Rolls-Royce, more opulent than a Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, the new Flying Spur is an utterly spectacular example of luxury motoring.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
5. Mercedes S-Class
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
You could put almost any Mercedes-Benz S-Class on this list, going all the way back to the original model from 1972. It’s always had the qualities you’d want from a luxury saloon, and while the S-Class has changed significantly over the past five-and-a-bit decades and seven generations, the focus on space, luxury, and technology has remained unchanged.
The latest Mercedes S-Class is a mighty thing at more than 5.1 metres long even in standard-wheelbase form. It has an abundance of space for passengers in both the front and rear. The seats are fabulous, too, remaining comfortable for as long as it takes for the fuel tank to run dry – and naturally, they’re heated, cooled and have a massage function.
It’s also a really comfortable car on the move, with almost near-silence when travelling along at speed, which really makes a world of difference when travelling long-distance. Just avoid the 21-inch wheel option.
“We’d challenge you to find comfier seats than the rears in the S-Class, and features such as the available chauffeur pack allow tired chief-execs to fold the passenger seat to make extra legroom. Front seat passengers are similarly well looked after, with the massaging chairs offering a range of ‘treatments’ that includes a hot stone massage function.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
6. Citroen C5 Aircross
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
So what’s the Citroen C5 Aircross doing amongst generally more expensive and exotic cars? Well, just as with some of the legendary Citroens from the past, the new C5 Aircross punches well above its weight when it comes to comfort.
While its ride is not infallible, the C5 Aircross generally floats down the road, making light work of most bumps. Couple a soft ride with broad, well shaped seats, and better-than-average refinement for this class, and the C5 Aircross makes long distance motoring a breeze.
As you’d expect from a mainstream family car, the C5 Aircross is pretty efficient overall which helps keep running costs down. The cabin feels well screwed together and there’s little in the way of squeaks or rattles, and the clever use of fabric which should withstand family life.
“The C5 Aircross has deliberately soft suspension that helps it glide over bumps in most situations. But Citroen has taken the tech further than just the springs and dampers. There are also hydraulic bumpstops to further help the ride quality, and the tyres feature a generous sidewall across all wheel options.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
7. BMW iX
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
It’s safe to say that the BMW iX raised a few eyebrows when it was first unveiled thanks to its bold design, but put that to one side and it’s one of the best long-distance cars money can buy thanks to its high levels of luxury.
As you’d expect from a BMW, the iX isn’t lacking when it comes to driver engagement. The steering is quick and direct, making what is a heavy car feel surprisingly agile on a twisty road.
Settle down for a long motorway cruise and you’ll notice just how quiet and well insulated the cabin is, free from the typical electric motor whine, tyre and wind noise.
The cabin is a very luxurious place to sit, with a great overall fit and finish. The seats might look uncomfortable, wide and flat at first, but sink into them and they are extremely supportive; especially in the lower back and side region. In the rear, there’s plenty of space for passengers to stretch out, too.
“It’s not just the driver who’ll enjoy travelling in the iX, either, as passengers will also benefit from the supreme levels of comfort and on-board tech, not to mention the whisper-quiet electric powertrain and luxury cabin feel.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
8. Lexus LM
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Let’s face it, £94,000 is a lot of money for what is essentially a posh MPV, but the Lexus LM is one of the best long-distance cars if you’re after a luxury car combining space and opulence.
Based on the Toyota Alphard available in overseas markets, the Lexus LM offers unparalleled luxury for back-seat passengers, thanks to its combination of its soft leather interior and solid switchgear. In top-spec guise, a massive 48-inch display which stretches the entire width of the cabin and everyone gets their own seat, too, with legroom being truly vast in the four-seat version.
As owners of premium SUVs will tell you, there’s something luxurious about sitting up high, which all passengers of the LM get to do. It’s…well, MPV-like to drive, but it’s smooth and refined virtually everywhere.
“All models have glazed sections in the roof, with a ceiling-mounted console featuring book-matched timber veneer and physical controls for all your ventilation and lighting.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
9. Porsche Panamera
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Porsche Panamera saloon underwent a hefty update in 2024, but it wasn’t a simple design tweak and fresh lick of paint. While, yes, it does look suitably different from its predecessor - the new nose-mounted air intake is a big giveaway - there are plenty of quality of life updates too.
Inside the cabin, there’s a new, bigger set of infotainment screens offering better access to music, nav, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functions, as well as a 10.9-inch screen for passengers to see what the driver’s up to.
With efficient, and quick plug-in hybrid powertrains on offer drivers will be able to get to their destinations briskly, and efficiently should the mood take them. While they’re on the road, Porsche’s trick suspension and damper combinations will keep them comfy no matter which mode they select. Smart tech, space to stretch out, and a strong selection of powertrains mark the Panamera as a smart long distance choice, especially if you plan on crossing continents.
“The first surprise with the Panamera comes even before you’ve stepped inside. Cars equipped with the Active Ride Control system will jump up a couple of inches as you open the door, making access that little bit easier.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
10. Volkswagen ID.7
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
As with the other electric cars on this list, you won’t go quite as far on a charge in the Volkswagen ID.7 as you will in, say, a diesel Passat. But when the longest-legged ID.7s can do up to 435 miles on a charge, does that really matter? All but the most dedicated drivers with the sturdiest bladders will have stopped for a break long before then anyway.
And the ID.7 makes a fine cruiser in its own right. As with all VW’s ID cars, the cabin is large, a benefit of the dedicated EV platform, while a drag coefficient of 0.23 helps it slip through the air relatively silently.
The ride quality is also well judged for long-distance comfort - perhaps a little floaty for some, but comfortable, with great motorway stability. It has good visibility, too, so you won’t have the stress of large blind spots (just the stress of VW’s slightly iffy infotainment system, instead).
“We found the optional adaptive suspension provides excellent damping at higher speeds. Even when paired with the largest 20-inch wheels and the suspension in its firmest setting, the ID.7 still manages to deal with bigger bumps well and feels resolutely tied down at all times.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.
How you can choose the best long distance car
If you’re going to be hitting the highway on a regular basis, your car needs to suit you perfectly. Weighing up comfort, economy, performance, and tech is important, but most of all it needs to suit your budget.
Get comfy behind the wheel
On your test drive, make sure you can achieve a comfortable driving position and pay particular attention to the ride quality at speed on different surfaces as well as the noise levels in the cabin.
Is there enough head and leg room?
If you need long distance comfort for a family, check out the rear-seat leg and headroom carefully, check that smaller occupants can get a view out and remember that charging options for phones and tablets can be a godsend.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you spend your days hacking up and down the motorway, or threading your way along A and B roads to get from city to city, the car you’re in could well be classed as a long distance motor, whatever it is.
There are plenty designed for that purpose explicitly though. They tend to be big, have softer suspension to keep the ride comfy, have efficient and very smooth engines, and come with technology to make your life easier on the road. A tiny hatchback with a buzzy engine can take you the length of the country, but a big saloon with a torquey, smooth motor makes the job far more comfortable and you’ll be in better shape when you arrive.
