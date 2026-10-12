If you’re the sort of person who needs to prepare for potentially getting shot at, here’s a vehicle which will be of interest. It’s called the BMW Concept 7 Protection, and despite how that might sound, don’t be fooled - a production version is all but guaranteed.

It’s the latest in a long line of armoured 7 Series models, with this one based on the updated version of the current generation. It’s built to the VR9 protection standard (set by the catchily named Association of Test Centres for Attack-Resistant Materials and Structures), with the highest, VR10 level available optionally.

The Concept 7 Protection features thick, bulletproof glass with a mix of ballistic steel and fibre-reinforced composites in the door. There are also overlaps between the glass, doors and body panels to make sure there are no weak points for a well placed shot to sneak through.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It has a glass sunroof to make it look like any other 7 Series, but underneath is yet more steel and reinforced composites, with the standard sunblind fixed in a permanently closed position. There’s a reinforced rear bulkhead too, and while the front and rear windows can roll down, they won’t do so fully.