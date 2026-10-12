Fire away! New BMW Concept 7 Protection limo is bulletproof
The BMW Concept 7 Protection can withstand .44 Magnum rounds, among other forms of attack
If you’re the sort of person who needs to prepare for potentially getting shot at, here’s a vehicle which will be of interest. It’s called the BMW Concept 7 Protection, and despite how that might sound, don’t be fooled - a production version is all but guaranteed.
It’s the latest in a long line of armoured 7 Series models, with this one based on the updated version of the current generation. It’s built to the VR9 protection standard (set by the catchily named Association of Test Centres for Attack-Resistant Materials and Structures), with the highest, VR10 level available optionally.
The Concept 7 Protection features thick, bulletproof glass with a mix of ballistic steel and fibre-reinforced composites in the door. There are also overlaps between the glass, doors and body panels to make sure there are no weak points for a well placed shot to sneak through.
It has a glass sunroof to make it look like any other 7 Series, but underneath is yet more steel and reinforced composites, with the standard sunblind fixed in a permanently closed position. There’s a reinforced rear bulkhead too, and while the front and rear windows can roll down, they won’t do so fully.
It’s possible for occupants to communicate with the outside world while the windows are fully up via an intercom system. There’s also an attack alarm system providing audible and visual alerts.
The special 7 provides protection against various handguns, including those using 9x19 and .44 Magnum rounds, the latter remaining one of the most powerful handgun rounds in the world. Yep, even Dirty Harry will struggle to harm anyone inside this car.
The concept uses the M760e xDrive edition as a starting point, providing a combined 604bhp. It’ll need all the thrust it can get, though, because Protection versions of BMWs are considerably heavier than their standard counterparts. Although no figures for the new concept have been released, the most recent 7 Series Protection is more than 1,500kg bulkier than the standard car due to all the added armoured panels and thicker glass – nearly four tonnes in total.
When they don’t have armed bandits taking potshots at them, occupants will be able to enjoy a BMW Individual Merino leather interior with Alcantara enhancements. The bulletproof glass has sun-protection glazing plus electronically operated sunblinds.
The company likens the 7 Protection to a ‘private retreat’, highlighting its BMW Individual rear console with its foldable table, wireless charging pad and cool box. This will be available on regular, non-armoured 7 Series models from the second half of 2027.
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