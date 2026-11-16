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BMW M7 revealed at last: hot E38 7 Series prototype secret is out

Using the same V8 engine as the E39 M5, the ‘M7’ would have been quite a machine, but it wasn’t to be

By:Auto Express team
16 Nov 2026
BMW M7 E38 prototype - front9

There has never been a ‘BMW M7’ in production, but it turns out BMW put some serious thought into the prospect of such a car. For the 1994-2001 ‘E38’ generation of the BMW 7 Series, engineers slotted in the 4.0-litre V8 from the BMW M5 of the day to create an ‘M7’ prototype, which we’re only just seeing now.

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BMW Classic revealed the car in a short social media video, but with no background information about the project or why it never made it to showrooms. The car’s weight – ​​1,875kg – is the only new bit of information we’re given.

In the M5, the ‘S62’ naturally aspirated V8 is good for 394bhp. Had the M7 made it to production, it would have been comfortably the fastest and most powerful version of the E38 7 Series, eclipsing the performance of the V12 versions. 

BMW M7 E38 prototype - engine bay9

This isn’t the first time a prototype 7 Series has been revealed to the world many years after its creation. In 2024, BMW revealed a second version of the E32-based, V16-powered ‘Goldfisch’, which had been hidden away for decades. It has a bizarre-looking stretched bonnet to help accommodate the cooling system for the V16, which was a whole foot longer than the V12 it was based on. The original prototype relocated the cooling system to the boot. 

Meanwhile, there was an E46 M3 Touring ‘feasibility study’, which BMW showed off some 16 years after its original creation in 2016. And in 2022, multiple CSL prototypes, including an M5 CSL, were shown off for the very first time. Which begs the question: what else has the brand got hidden away in Munich? 

The closest thing we’ve ever had to a BMW M7 is the now-discontinued, V12-powered M760Li. In the current range, the all-electric BMW i7 is available as an M70 with a whopping 671bhp. Even Hans Zimmer can’t make the car’s ‘BMW IconicSounds’ feature as sweet to the ears as an S63 V8, though.

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