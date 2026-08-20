Verdict

The new Dacia Spring takes a major step forward. Extra cabin space, improved ride comfort, and an efficient electric powertrain make it far more usable day to day than its predecessor. While you still have to accept a few compromises when it comes to build quality, kit, and charging speeds, they are easy to forgive given the low projected price tag of less than £18,000. Bottom line: the Spring now offers significantly more car, for what remains remarkably little money.

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The first Dacia Spring was, above all else, cheap. To get that low price, buyers had to accept some real compromises, particularly regarding ride comfort, practicality, and fit and finish. With this second-generation model, Dacia aims to put things right.

The new Spring is larger, more comfortable, and substantially more modern under the skin. But is that enough to turn this budget electric car into a genuinely good, everyday car? We’ve finally taken it for a drive to find out.

Visually, the new Spring cuts a far more mature figure than the car it replaces. Out go the fussy shapes, replaced by boxy bodywork, sharp lines, and an altogether tougher, more rugged stance. It is an approach likely to appeal to buyers who find the mechanically related Renault Twingo a bit too cutesy with its retro styling. Where its French counterpart plays heavily on charm, the Dacia opts for clean, no-nonsense practicality.