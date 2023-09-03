Volkswagen has produced a few electric performance cars with the GTX badge, but the first to gain the iconic GTI name is the new ID. Polo GTI, and it’ll cost £35,295.

While the ID. Polo GTI is available to order on the continent, VW’s electric hot hatch hasn’t gone on sale in the UK just yet. But order books will open here before the end of the year and first deliveries are expected in early 2027.

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With the same 52kWh battery found elsewhere in ID. Polo range, the GTI model may also be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, so there could also be a £1,500 reduction too. As it stands, though, the GTI is £2,300 more expensive than the current ID. Polo range-topper, the 52kWh Style Launch Edition.

The ID. Polo GTI will also cost more than the most expensive GTS version of the Alpine A290 (£34,245) and the new Peugeot E-208 GTi (£34,995).

Unveiled 50 years after the first Golf GTI was born, the ID. Polo packs twice as much power and torque as the 1976 icon. Like the original it’s front-wheel drive, with the APP290 electric motor producing 223bhp and 290Nm of torque. That’s enough to power the newcomer from standstill to 62mph in 6.8 seconds, compared with the original’s 9.2 seconds.