Volkswagen is having something of an electric revolution this year with the new ID.3 Neo, ID. Tiguan and ID. Polo – and joining the party is the all-new ID. Cross, which is available to order now.

One look at the Volkswagen ID. Cross’s exterior, combining an elevated ride height, plastic body protection and roof rails, makes clear exactly how it’s positioned. “This is one of Volkswagen Group’s electric urban car family, like the ID. Polo,” product manager Florian Schrader told Auto Express. “But it’s a bigger car with more space and more usability. It’s a true SUV, rolling on larger wheels.”

The ID. Cross can also be seen as an all-electric equivalent to the petrol-powered T-Cross. At 4,153mm long, the new ID SUV is fractionally longer and has an extra 50mm between the wheels, plus it’s wider and taller to boost cabin space. It also has a larger boot, and a 22-litre storage area under the bonnet for the charging cable.

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Its size, along with its maximum 271-mile range pitches VW’s new electric crossover squarely against the Skoda Epiq, which is also based on the MEB architecture, and the Renault 4.

How much will the Volkswagen ID. Cross cost?

Given Volkswagen’s slightly more premium badge, the ID. Cross will command a small premium over its aforementioned Skoda and Renault rivals. The line-up mirrors the ID. Polo’s with two battery options (37kWh and 52kWh units), each available with two trim levels, the entry-level Life and the upper Style. As of yet, the only ID. Cross available on Volkswagen's configurator is the 52kWh battery versions.