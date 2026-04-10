We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”

Volkswagen is kicking off its momentous new EV rush with an extraordinary confession: we got it wrong with the original ID.3 hatch and ID.4 SUV.

The revamped ID.3 ‘Neo’ – set to be unveiled next week – fires the starting gun on an intense launch period, with the ID.Polo small hatch, ID.Cross SUV, ID.Polo GTI and refreshed ID.4 all following in quick succession.

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Speaking at a preview of the new cars in Hamburg, Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer painted a picture of how the company – and its upcoming cars – had changed. He became boss in 2022 – ”1,360 days ago!” – and recalled that, back then, the company was looking to him for its new direction.

“You immediately see where things are not working,” he admitted. “It was clear to me that we were actually losing our core: what Volkswagen really stands for, the special Volkswagen feeling, for customers, for fans and for our teams.”

VW’s big errors majored on design and usability

Schäfer spelled out a long list of things VW got wrong with the original ID.3 and ID.4: exterior designs that were not “true Volkswagens”, unintuitive controls including climate control slider bars and the branding strategy, forsaking the names – and looks – of established models such as the Golf, Polo and Tiguan. He’s promising to right all these wrongs with the new-generation EVs.