Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan spied with brand new body and interior

The transformation from ID.4 to ID. Tiguan will be big, as VW preps one its most important new cars of 2026

By:Jordan Katsianis, Richard Ingram
15 Jan 2026
Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front 3/49

The next Volkswagen ID.4 has been spied flaunting a brand new look ahead of its reveal later this year. We broke the story last year of how VW plans on completely revamping its EV mid-size SUV, but now our spies have captured the real thing in winter testing for the very first time. In fact, the changes are due to be so big that it’ll feature a brand new name: the ID. Tiguan. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ID. Tiguan will do battle against key electric rivals including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq, plus new-age Chinese rivals such as the BYD Sealion 7, with prices sure to start at just under £40,000.

What will the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan look like?

This switch to a new name will coincide with a brand-new body, although the fundamental proportions of the ID.4 have been kept in place. This prototype clearly shows a very different design language is in the works, featuring cleaner bodywork and sharper lines.

One of the criticisms of the current ID.4 is its blobby design, which doesn’t chime with VW’s fundamental watchwords of solid and stable. This certainly looks to have been amended, because underneath the prototype’s camouflage, you can see that elements such as the door sills and lower bumpers are now flatter and squarer, giving the whole design a stronger and more stable base.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The nose is all-new, with headlights that sit within a distinct frame. Just as it is on the ID. Polo and ID. Cross, this element is expected to be illuminated right the way across, highlighted by a large glowing VW badge at its centre. 

At the rear, the new appears to have adopted the same lighting signature as the new ID. Polo and ID. Cross and, as on those cars, it will sit within a grey enclosure. The odd fins either side of the rear number plate have been faked on this car’s camouflage, but won’t be found on this new model. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Most of these elements are consistent with our exclusive images, suggesting we were on the right track when we broke the story back in 2025 after speaking with Volkswagen’s head of design Andy Mindt. 

What will the interior of the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan look like? 

Alongside extensive exterior changes, we expect the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan to take on a different look on the inside, as previously confirmed by a VW insider.

Recent updates on other VW models have included the return of physical buttons for things like the steering wheel and climate controls, moving away from touch-sensitive controls. 

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - rear 3/49

It’s likely that updates to the cabin will extend to its quality, too. Mindt admitted it was a point of consideration going forward, referencing the time and effort his team is putting into the forthcoming ID. Cross, which will sit below the Tiguan in the firm’s electric-car line-up. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Indeed, Mindt admitted that mistakes had been made with the most recent Volkswagen Golf: “Our satisfaction rating dropped down with the Golf Mk8, big time. The swiping things, you know, the touch sliders – it dropped down big time. So it’s that easy to improve this rating with this little thing.”

VW aims to work on increasing cabin quality and usability, as VW can’t afford to lose ground to its rivals. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The total number of changes for the new ID.4 will apparently be “like the change from Mk5 to Mk6 Golf”. Those two models used the same underpinnings, but the later edition was referred to as a new generation by Volkswagen. 

Volkswagen ID.4 or Volkswagen ID. Tiguan?

Volkswagen has remained tight-lipped on what name its mid-size electric SUV will officially take, but there are strong hints that the ID.4 will be renamed as the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan.

When pressed at the Munich Motor Show on whether we would see the ID.4 reborn as the ID. Tiguan – following in the footsteps of the ID.2all, which will reach production later in 2025 as the ID. Polo – VW’s CEO Thomas Schäfer smiled, shrugged and said: “That hasn’t been confirmed – that would be speculation.”

Yet in a separate interview, chief designer Andreas Mindt said: “In my opinion, you have to have names. The original Beetle was the Volkswagen 1200; it’s not a name. But the audience immediately gave it a name. These names are so human; you can humanise them – this is what we want to chase; this human element on a Volkswagen. I love it.”

What battery and powertrain options will be offered?

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - side profile9

Specifics on battery and motor tech remain under wraps for now, but as things stand the Volkswagen ID.4 is currently offered with 52kWh and 77kWh batteries, and either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout or dual-motor all-wheel-drive set-up.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We understand that for ID. Tiguan that VW is set to move to LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology, which, according to Schäfer, will be a “major step forward in terms of cost for [VW]”, hopefully helping lower list prices on entry versions of future ID. cars. 

While LFP isn’t as energy dense as existing Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries used, VW will overcome this by cramming more cells into its cars using a new ‘cell-to-pack’ layout.

It’s probably unlikely that the new ID. Tiguan will feature the smallest 38kWh LFP battery available in the upcoming ID. Polo, but there’s nothing stopping the maker adding capacity to see the SUV hit 250 miles or more on a charge. 

The layout uses no battery frame, three rows of prismatic cells side by side, and a cooling plate on top of the pack. As a result, the use of LFP batteries should help reduce costs.

For longer-range versions of the ID. Tiguan, it’s likely the VW will stick with NMC, allowing top-spec cars a range of around 350 miles – possibly nudging 400 miles on select versions. An energy-saving heat pump will remain optional.

Why is such a big change coming for the new ID.4?

The Volkswagen ID.4 might have only been on sale for four years in its current guise, but earlier this year at the Munich Motor Show, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schäfer, told us that as one of “our major-selling vehicles” ID.4“has to be updated to [Volkswagen’s] new design language”, and describing the next-generation SUV as “a fantastic car”.

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front end9

We are waiting for official details to be announced, but what we do know is that the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan will adopt Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform, as well as lithium phosphate batteries (LFP) which should help lower list prices for entry-level cars.

We don’t expect VW to announce prices for the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan for a while yet, but as the new VW ID.4 is available from around £35,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we expect the ID. Tiguan to be priced around the same level. 

How much will the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan cost?

We don’t yet know how much the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan will cost.

The current ID.4 costs from £36,995 and its main rivals like the Ford ExplorerSkoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic all come in under £40,000 - the new ID. Tiguan should be competitively priced. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 2026 review: sporty trim is worth the cash
Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 4MOTION - front tracking

New Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 2026 review: sporty trim is worth the cash

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a great all-rounder, but the Black Edition might be the one to go for
Road tests
11 Jan 2026
Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models
Best selling cars - June2025

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2025
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2026
New Cupra Formentor and Terramar Tribe Editions are green in more ways than one
Cupra Tribe Editions range

New Cupra Formentor and Terramar Tribe Editions are green in more ways than one

Available this January are some very green-looking Formentor and Terramar trim levels
News
6 Jan 2026
Used Volkswagen Tiguan (Mk2, 2016-2024) buyer’s guide: big-selling SUV is a second-hand bargain
Used Volkswagen Tiguan - front static

Used Volkswagen Tiguan (Mk2, 2016-2024) buyer’s guide: big-selling SUV is a second-hand bargain

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volkswagen Tiguan covering the Tiguan Mk2 that was on sale between 2016 and 2024
Used car tests
28 Nov 2025

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content