We understand that for ID. Tiguan that VW is set to move to LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology, which, according to Schäfer, will be a “major step forward in terms of cost for [VW]”, hopefully helping lower list prices on entry versions of future ID. cars.

While LFP isn’t as energy dense as existing Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries used, VW will overcome this by cramming more cells into its cars using a new ‘cell-to-pack’ layout.

It’s probably unlikely that the new ID. Tiguan will feature the smallest 38kWh LFP battery available in the upcoming ID. Polo, but there’s nothing stopping the maker adding capacity to see the SUV hit 250 miles or more on a charge.

The layout uses no battery frame, three rows of prismatic cells side by side, and a cooling plate on top of the pack. As a result, the use of LFP batteries should help reduce costs.

For longer-range versions of the ID. Tiguan, it’s likely the VW will stick with NMC, allowing top-spec cars a range of around 350 miles – possibly nudging 400 miles on select versions. An energy-saving heat pump will remain optional.

Why is such a big change coming for the new ID.4?

The Volkswagen ID.4 might have only been on sale for four years in its current guise, but earlier this year at the Munich Motor Show, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schäfer, told us that as one of “our major-selling vehicles” ID.4“has to be updated to [Volkswagen’s] new design language”, and describing the next-generation SUV as “a fantastic car”.

We are waiting for official details to be announced, but what we do know is that the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan will adopt Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform, as well as lithium phosphate batteries (LFP) which should help lower list prices for entry-level cars.

We don’t expect VW to announce prices for the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan for a while yet, but as the new VW ID.4 is available from around £35,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we expect the ID. Tiguan to be priced around the same level.

How much will the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan cost?

We don’t yet know how much the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan will cost.

The current ID.4 costs from £36,995 and its main rivals like the Ford Explorer, Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic all come in under £40,000 - the new ID. Tiguan should be competitively priced.

