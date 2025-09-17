Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Changan Deepal S05 joins range to rival Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3

Another new Chinese SUV, but where does this one sit in the crowded C-segment SUV class?

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Feb 2026
Changan Deepal S05 - front5

Chinese brand Changan has revealed detailed information on its new Skoda Elroq-sized C-segment electric SUV. Called the Deepal S05, it will be available from the end of March in two highly-specified variants costing from £37,990. This puts it at the pointy end of the class, with rivals such as the Skoda and Kia EV3 undercutting the Deepal in terms of price, while substantially outperforming it in range. 

The two-tier line-up starts at £37,990 for the single-motor RWD variant. This features a 68.8kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack that’s capable of up to 303 miles of range. It produces a solid 262bhp and 290Nm of torque, but the performance times are quite slow, at 7.5 seconds to 62mph, suggesting it could have a comparatively high kerbweight.

Key rivals for this model include the new BYD Atto 3 EVO, which will be priced at around the same level and is capable of 317 miles of range from a slightly larger battery pack. The EV3 is available with a much larger 81kWh battery pack that’s capable of a 375-miles WLTP range, and is priced from £36,055, while Skoda’s 77kWh Elroq costs £37,060 and is capable of up to 360 miles. 

Changan Deepal S05 - cabin5

A second, AWD Deepal S05 variant is also available for £39,995 and this ups the power to 429bhp, thanks to a dual-motor layout. This has a detrimental effect on range, with a 278-mile WLTP rating, but performance is still pretty leisurely, at 5.5 seconds from 0-62mph. DC fast charging for both models is rated at a peak of 200kW, and Changan only quotes a 30-80 per cent charge, which takes 15 minutes. 

Both models have the same extensive levels of equipment to compensate for their merely average tech specs. Standard kit includes a 15.4-inch touchscreen, head-up display, heated and cooled front seats covered in synthetic leather, plus premium audio and 20-inch wheels. 

Changan’s R&D centre in Birmingham has had a hand in the development and calibration of the new S05, so it should ride and handle with a more European-centric feel – we’ll have to verify this when we drive it in a few weeks time. 

Right-hand drive models will be sourced from a Changan manufacturing plant in Thailand, and will be available through a fast-expanding dealer network that has 40 sites now open in the UK. The Deepal S05 will also have a seven-year warranty. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

