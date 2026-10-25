RIP Volkswagen? Not a chance, thanks to four brilliant new cars
Mike Rutherford thinks the ID.Polo, ID. Cross, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq are the right cars at the right time for the Volkswagen Group
“Volkswagen crisis worsens” was the scary scream from Reuters, one of the world’s most respected news agencies just one month ago. Around the same time, “RIP Volkswagen?” appeared as a headline in a leading British broadsheet alongside a claim by the newspaper that the giant German automotive group “stares into the abyss”.
But could recent difficulties with its finances, factories, workforce and China result in the death of the world’s second-largest car maker? Not a chance.
The VW Group is way too resilient, determined, flexible, talented, productive and strategically important to depart this rapidly changing automotive world. If anything, in recent days and weeks, the wounded corporate beast has returned to its best form, courtesy of an all-new, affordable-ish array of models it’s just put on sale.
Four of those products – the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq, VW ID. Cross and VW ID. Polo – are the right cars, at the right time, with the right dimensions and powered by the right electric motors. If we’re focusing on all-new models between 4.0 and 4.2 metres long, what we have here is the finest line-up of accessible, state-of-the-art cars for 2026-27.
Private buyers living in the real world will soon realise this ‘multi-brand range within a range’ is a no-brainer. They’ll find traditional or sporty superminis (respectively, the ID. Polo and Raval), an understated SUV (the ID. Cross) and the bigger, more rugged Epiq, which has better ground clearance and more luggage space.
But having praised the down-but-not-out VW empire, I can’t begin to understand why Wolfsburg is formally and daftly referring to them as members of its ‘Electric Urban Car Family’. In doing so it fails to furnish the vehicles with the credit they deserve. They’re much more than motors for drivers who potter around traffic-choked cities.
Their recommended retail prices aren’t excessive, but aren’t exactly low, either, while some models qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) but others do not. Nevertheless, as things stand, and in no particular order of affordability, think from the mid-to-late £20,000s for the ID. Polo, Raval, Epiq and ID. Cross.
Potential buyers simply have to haggle hard, but if you’re uncomfortable negotiating with professional sales execs, consider an equally impressive all-new Hyundai Ioniq 3 of uncannily similar dimensions and costing from just £18,495 (with ECG confirmed and included). For that sort of money, it’s the supermini bargain of the year.
With all this in mind, the VW Group must – with at least one of its brilliant, newly launched electric cars – find a way to match or beat the low Ioniq 3’s price tag. Let a pricing war commence. And may the best, most appropriately priced car win.
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