The Volkswagen Group is set to cull 75 models from its entire line-up within the next 10 years, but the streamlining of its range will happen through a “natural transition”, according to VW’s CEO, with some models to be lost due to the move towards electrification.

In September, the Volkswagen Group announced it had signed off plans to axe half of its model line-up, reduce model variation by 75 per cent and cut 100,000 jobs as part of the automotive giant’s ‘Future Plan 2030’. This aims to reduce operating costs, while subsequently boosting operations in North America and China.

Speaking to Auto Express at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer explained how the process of eliminating certain models will happen: “We started this debate [about halving the VW Group line-up] mainly because of the 2035 end of combustion engines in Europe.

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“It’s not a surprise that in 2035 you will not have an ID. Polo and a Polo, or an ID. Cross and a T-Cross, and so on,” he said. “So you automatically halve it. We were working on what is the ideal portfolio [for Volkswagen] in 2035.

“We’ve done that, we’ve done the same with Skoda, the same with Cupra. We’ve just aligned all of that, and out came a top portfolio for 2035, which is only half the size.”