A new-generation of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz minibus is happening, VW CEO Thomas Schäfer has revealed to the Auto Express. Despite the once eagerly-anticipated, very loveable retro minibus not proving to be the sales success that was hoped so far, plans for a replacement using the latest tech are underway.

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In an interview with Auto Express at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, when asked about the future of the ID. Buzz, Schäfer said that “they’re working on it”. Updates are on the way for the existing four-year-old model, then we’ll see an all-new second-generation that the Volkswagen’s head honcho confirmed will use its cutting-edge Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture.

“The car is iconic, absolutely,” he said, and emphasised that Americans do love the ID. Buzz, even if that's not reflected in the MPV’s sales figures. Part of the reason why it’s struggled to translate retro nostalgia into actual sales is price, with Schäfer admitting the ID. Buzz “is on the wrong cost base. That makes it difficult to really be successful and get into volume in the market, unfortunately. But it shows that if you stay true to the brand, you can have an exciting brand.”

It’s not about creating some romantic image of VW reliving some glory days, Schafer stressed, adding that the famous brand will not reuse every single name or iconic car from its past like certain others seem to be doing. But he did acknowledge “the iconic stuff, you need to use, because the other new brands don't have that. They have no history.”

Timeless style

The timeless style of the ID. Buzz is probably the reason most people buy it, and that’s almost certainly going to remain a core part of the next model. Interestingly, however, Volkswagen’s head of design Andreas Mindt recently reminded us how people can get tired of retro-inspired cars, as VW saw with its own new Beetle not that long ago.