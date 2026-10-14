Maserati is on the brink of revealing a new generation concept car that’ll inform how its future models look and feel. The iconic Italian manufacturer had a run of slow sales after leaping onto the electrification train, only to find that many of its traditional buyers weren’t quite ready to join it. Now, as part of a major reinvigoration of the brand, we’ll see the new concept car in full this December.

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In a show of solidarity for Maserati, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has reiterated the group’s commitment to the brand after it was a conspicuous absentee from this year’s Paris Motor Show. Speaking with media, he said: “Maserati will be presented in December, in Modena. It won’t just be about slides, but a real plan that will secure the future for our beloved luxury brand.”

Sales of its current models have been decimated in the last few years, as its initial dedication to electric powertrains, at the same time as killing off its V8 models, hasn’t proved popular with customers. In response, FIlosa continued: “Maserati needs product, Maserati needs technology, and these will be extensively presented in Modena in December.”

Front and centre of this new product offensive will be our first look at a concept previewing the brand’s future design language. While it will be more of a design manifesto than a vision relating directly to a specific future model, we do know that it will point us in the direction of two new cars that the brand is working on.

New Maserati Levante and Quattroporte

A new Levante will bring back Maserati’s now-discontinued SUV to rival cars such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE. However, while the Levante might prove to be a big driver of sales, the brand’s soul remains in its more traditional segments, one of which will be filled by a new interpretation of the iconic Quattroporte.