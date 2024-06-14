The Jeep Renegade will return within the next three years to duke it out with the Dacia Duster and Jaecoo 7. It’s one of four new models the legendary 4x4 and SUV maker is planning to launch between now and the end of the decade.

While the original Renegade on sale from 2014 to 2025 did not have the level of cultural impact as the Jeep Wrangler, or prove an instant smash hit like the Jeep Avenger, more than 600,000 were sold in Europe alone, making it one of the US firm’s first big successes on this side of the pond.

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That’s why newly appointed European boss Xavier Peugeot considers the Renegade one of Jeep’s icons – something the brand will focus more on as part of its latest product strategy to help it fight back against competition from China, he told Auto Express in an exclusive interview.

“I believe that we are facing a huge battle,” Peugeot told Auto Express. “But I love a battle and we just have to go for it. We’ve got exceptional territory, DNA and legacy with strong brands like Jeep. For me, it’s an honour and a huge responsibility to ensure a long life for this brand, to protect it and to build towards the next step, as we expect to do.”