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New full-electric Jeep Compass 4xe and plug-in hybrid confirmed for the UK

Prices and specifications have been confirmed for Compass Electric 4xe, plus new PHEV model

By:Richard Ingram
15 Sep 2026
Jeep Compass 4xe - front angled9

The Jeep Compass can finally do its brand name justice, thanks to the addition of a new all-wheel-drive 4xe model, giving the Skoda Enyaq rival a newfound sense of adventure. It’s available to order now, priced from £45,200. 

Sitting at the top of the Compass range, the Electric 4xe is offered in a choice of Upland and Overland trims. Jeep claims the car is “equipped for off-road use” thanks to 19-inch wheels wrapped in mud and snow tyres, so-called “off-road” bumpers, and a rear tow hook. Inside, there’s black and brown cloth upholstery, plus heated seats and a heated steering wheel. An energy-saving heat pump and 11kW three-phase on-board charger are also included.

The flashier Overland spec brings different, diamond-cut wheels, matrix-LED lights, an illuminated grille and privacy glass for the rear windows. The cabin benefits from black and tan ‘premium vinyl’ seats (power-operated for the driver), plus ambient lighting and a rear camera. 

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Prices for this model start at £47,900; an equivalent dual-motor Enyaq is almost £1,400 more. At the time of writing, however, the Enyaq Sportline 85x was almost £200 less per month thanks to some attractive lease deals available via the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

Both versions of the new Compass 4xe use the long-range 96kWh battery for a quoted 372 miles of WLTP range – unchanged (on paper) versus the front-wheel-drive model. With 370bhp, Jeep claims a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. Emphasising its all-terrain capability, Jeep claims 210mm of ground clearance and a 480mm wading depth, plus 31-degree approach, 28-degree departure and 17-degree breakover angles.

Also joining the range is a front-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid, providing up to 50 miles of electric range. Confusingly, the PHEV isn’t offered in Upland and Overland trims, instead inheriting the Altitude and Summit monikers. Altitude gets heated cloth and vinyl seats, dual-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. On the outside, there are 19-inch wheels and, despite being front-wheel drive, what Jeep refers to as “360-degree lower-body protection.”

Summit ups the kit count with 20-inch wheels, alongside the same illuminated seven-slot grille, privacy glass and matrix-LED lights as the Overland EV. Much of the interior kit is carried over also; prices for this variant start at £40,030 – just missing the cut-off for lower-rate annual road tax.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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